Lukwago, Watenga and Alitho: Men with superb game reading

Charles Lukwago and Ismael Watenga are both aged 25 with James Alitho at 22 younger than the other two. The three have become so popular for their superb game reading, a key tenet of being a good goalkeeper. Not only that. They have also proved good at organising their defence, something envied by their opponents. Read more about the towering Ugandan football goalies.



Charles Lukwago

Compared to other goalkeepers like Ismael Watenga and James Alitho, Lukwago initially possessed no exceptional goalkeeping talent. Lukwago is a testament of hard work and dedication to training to become the undisputed locally based number one custodian today.

Those close to Lukwago say that he trains no fewer than two times a day. He is solely responsible for enjoying such a top form which has seen him bring success to KCCA.

Lukwago is slightly bigger than Alitho and Watenga though a bit temperamental.

Without a glittering history, Lukwago established himself at KCCA and became a darling of the Lugogo fans after starting out at Lweza and Proline.

When he joined KCCA, he was only as an understudy to Benjamin Ochan but praised him for possessing what he called a heart of gold.

“I have never seen someone that has a heart of gold like Ochan. We were competing against each other for the same position but he would consistently motivate and guide me on being the best keeper which is hard to find especially from a fellow competitor,” he once said in an interview.

His best streak came with seven clean sheets in 11 games which earned Lukwago praise from KCCA manager Mike Mutebi.

“Lukwago is a fantastic goalkeeper and currently he is the best one in the league. He brings calmness to the team and I am not surprised he has been working hard, that is what we expect from him,” Mutebi commented.

In May 2018, Lukwago saved a penalty as KCCS beat Egyptian giants Al Ahly 2-0 in a Caf Champions League game.

Prior to that game, KCCA had lost away at Township Rollers, something Mutebi blamed on Lukwago’s absence.

This year had a moment that Lukwago will live to forget. On February 22, 2020, he gifted Express a goal in a Uganda Premier League game.

The goalkeeper was at fault for trying to dribble past Musa Doka. The striker stole the ball and buried the ball in an empty net.

That apart, Lukwago was such an excellent goalie that multiple signing have come in during his time but none could dislodge him.

Also captain, Mutebi has often praised him for his leadership. “He is an exemplary and a natural leader who can guide the young crop of players we have.”

For the national team, Lukwago made the games against Somalia and Burundi in Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers before the tournament was postponed due the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The delay may suit him as Lukwago suffered a shoulder injury in a league game and was due to miss the Chan in Cameroon.

Coach Jonathan Mckinstry showed trust in Lukwago by including his name on the list of players to be summoned nursing hope that he would get fine.

Lukwago factfile (Achievements)

l Before joining KCCA he played for Lweza FC.

l He won the league with KCCA in 2019

l He won the Uganda Cup with KCCA in 2018.

l He was named the 2018 Stanbic Uganda Cup best goalkeeper.

l He won the Cecafa- Kagame Cup with KCCA in 2019.

l He played a great game in KCCA win over Vipers in the 2018 Super Cup.

l He was named new KCCA captain in June 2018.

l He was in goal in 2018 when KCCA became the first Ugandan club to qualify for the group stage of CAF Champions League.

l In 2019, he kept a clean sheet in 16 matches out of 30.

James Alitho

Voted the best goalkeeper in the 2018/19 league season, Alitho was popularly referred to as “AJ “ because of his initials.

His towering 1.87m frame and clean-shaven head are easily noticeable. He has an advantage over Lukwago and Watenga when it comes to aerial balls.

Picture this: Alitho is a goal scorer too. He has regularly swapped the gloves for the shooting boots becoming top scorer in the 2018 Fufa Drum tournament.

Last year, he pushed Bugisu to the quarter-finals in the absence of Milton Karisa and Nicholas Wadada who were both on duty away in Tanzania for the 2018 Cceafa Kagame Cup for Vipers and Azam respectively.

Born in Mbale on March 9, 1998 Alitho joined Vipers in July 2013 from CRO. He lived in the shadow of Watenga.

Apart from being a good goalkeeper, Alitho could also play well on the forward line. Playing for Bugisu, he was the top scorer with eight goals in the 2018 Fufa Drum competition. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

His biggest shot there came as he was picked for Vipers when they faced Enyimba of Nigeria in their debut Caf Champions League in February, 2016.

Vipers went on to win the match 1-0 but later lost the return leg 2-0 to bow out. In 2017, when the club signed Bashir Ssekagya from UPDF, Alitho knew his time was almost done.

He thus decided to move on to URA where he exhibited his talent and had a brilliant 2018/19 season.

Alitho kept 13 clean sheets in his first 20 matches. At the tax collectors, Alitho became a suitable replacement for Mathias Muwanga who had left to join Express when his contract ran out, Alitho sought a different challenge outside the country.

He went to Zambia’s Zonaco joining other Ugandans in the country like Yasin Mugabi (Red Arrows), Brian Bwete (Mufulira Wanderers) and Paul Musamali (Buildcon).

For Uganda Cranes, Alitho was initially part of the Cranes squad summoned by coach Sebastien Desabre to prepare for the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

However he was later dropped together with Charles Lukwago, Allan Okello, Mustapha Mujuzi, Dan Muzeei Sserunkuuma and Juma Balinya among others.

The dropped players were later named to join up with the Cosafa-bound Cranes contingent.

He was also part of the locally-based team that qualified for the 2020 Chan tournament before it was postponed.

His career has however characterized by consistent injuries and suspensions. He at one time landed a lengthy ban following improper conduct in an away match against Bul.

Alitho factfile (Achievements)

l He played for Mbale based CRO before joining Vipers in in 2013.

l He won the league with Vipers in 2015.

l He won the Uganda Cup with Vipers in 2016.

l He was voted the best goalkeeper for the 2018/19 league when at URA.

l He was in goal when Vipers beat Enyimba of Nigeria 1-0 at Namboole in Caf Champions League.

l He was in goal (replaced Watenga) in 2015 Super Cup when Vipers beat SC Villa in penalty shootout.

l Apart from being a goalkeeper Alitho could also play well on the forward line.

l Playing for Bugisu, he was the top scorer with 8 goals in the 2018 Fufa Drum competition.

l He was part of the Cranes team to the 2019 COSAFA Cup competition.

Ismael Watenga

Like James Alitho, Watenga comes from Mbale and were both signed to Vipers at the same time.

Vipers spotted him from the post primary schools soccer championship and brought him to Kampala where he got a bursary to study at St. Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende.

Watenga made his debut in 2013 where it took him little time to capture the number one goalkeeping position.

Watenga is famed for being a very good shot stopper and on one-on-one situations. He is also well-travelled. He, however, needs to be more imposing with his leadership at the back and aerial game. Over the years, he has been unlucky with injuries so that makes him a bit of a risk for any manager. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Two things helped him. First, he had natural goalkeeping talent and then brilliant organization of the defence.

During the seven years Watenga spent at Vipers he stood tall in goal with hardly anyone threatening his position.

He relegated Alitho to being second choice. There, he won the league twice before leaving for Ethiopia to join Buuna FC (Coffee).

Upon leaving Coffee this year, Watenga held talks and agreed to join Police FC but Kenya’s Sofapaka came rushing luring him across the border on the final day of the September, 2019 window.

He didn’t last long there and left after three months blaming the club officials of trying to co-opt him in a scheme to fix matche for $20,000 (Shs72m).

“I have a big dream as a goalkeeper and a $20,000 bribe can’t cancel out my future dreams, reason I had to move on and find another challenge elsewhere,” he once told the media.

On October 13, 2020 Watenga joined South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns becoming the third Ugandan goalkeeper to move south.

Current Cranes’ mainstay Denis Onyango and Posnet Omony, formerly of Bloemfontein Celtics and Black Leopards have been in South Africa for more than a decade. Watenga first call-up to the national team in January, 2014 when coach Micho Sredojevic invited him to the squad for the 2015 Afcon campaign.

The same year Watenga became part of the Cranes team to the Chan tournament in South Africa with two other invited goalkeepers being Ochan (then-Victoria University) and Oringa Franco (then-Bul).

In the 2018 Chan, Watenga missed the first match against Zambia in Marrakesh, Morocco due to suspension after accumulating two yellow cards thus forcing coach Sebastian Desabre to instead field Ochan in goal.

Watenga factfile (Achievements)

l He played for Vipers, Coffee of Ethiopia, Sofapaka of Kenya before crossing over Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

l He is well known for easily stopping hard shots directed at his goal.

l At Sofapaka FC Of Kenya, he reportedly rejected a cool $ 20,000 to fix matches.

l He won the league with Vipers in 2015 and 2018.

l He won the Uganda Cup with Vipers in 2016.

l He was in 2017 summoned by coach Moses Basena for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

l He won the 2015 Super Cup with Vipers beating SC Villa 5-3 in penalty shootout.

l He played for the Cranes in the 2018 CHAN tournament in Morocco.

What others say; by Innocent Ndawula

George Katongole (NMG-U Reporter) : Watenga and Alitho have been the best prospects in their formative years. After excelling at CRO in Mbale and Maluku SS, Alitho went to make a name for himself at St Mary’s Kitende. He kept clean sheets at Copa in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Lukwago seems to age like fine wine. Alitho is my pick.

: Watenga and Alitho have been the best prospects in their formative years. After excelling at CRO in Mbale and Maluku SS, Alitho went to make a name for himself at St Mary’s Kitende. He kept clean sheets at Copa in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Lukwago seems to age like fine wine. Alitho is my pick. Michael Kigozi (Sports Analyst): Alitho, Watenga and Lukwago represent some of the best crop that we have. Benjamin Ochan could have a say only if he were more consistent and trusted more by the coaches. Alitho- very assured and has a good physique. Alitho also has the best aerial dominance. Put against the wall, give me Alitho any day.

Alitho, Watenga and Lukwago represent some of the best crop that we have. Benjamin Ochan could have a say only if he were more consistent and trusted more by the coaches. Alitho- very assured and has a good physique. Alitho also has the best aerial dominance. Put against the wall, give me Alitho any day. Joel Muyita (Kawowo Sports Reporter) : Alitho has good command of his area, game reading and comfortable to play the ball with his feet.Lukwago is a late developer but has fought his way to the top. By the time he joined KCCA, he was a third choice. Watenga is the most talented of the three. Good in one on one situations and makes easy reflexes.

: Alitho has good command of his area, game reading and comfortable to play the ball with his feet.Lukwago is a late developer but has fought his way to the top. By the time he joined KCCA, he was a third choice. Watenga is the most talented of the three. Good in one on one situations and makes easy reflexes. Clive Kyazze (Sanyu FM Sports Producer): Lukwago is the most senior of all the three and his development as a goalkeeper has thrived on hard work and discipline. Watenga and Alitho played for national teams before Lukwago despite being junior. Alitho has a good size which gives him presence in goal. Watenga is the most talented and a brilliant shot stopper.

