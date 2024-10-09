Lule demands more as Hippos eye semis berth

Uganda Hippos coach Matia Lule is demanding more from his team as they face Burundi oN Wednesday in their second game of the Cecafa qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, currently underway in Tanzania.The Hippos began their title defence on Monday with a 3-0 victory over Ethiopia with goals from Godfrey Ssekibengo, Swabir Mpasa and Innocent Kisolo. However, Lule was not fully impressed with the team’s overall performance as Ethiopia exposed some weaknesses, especially in defence.The coach, who is taking over from Morley Byekwaso –who took the team to the final of the Afcon 2021 and the last eight in 2023- is tasked with guiding Uganda to a third consecutive continental appearance. To achieve that, Hippos have to reach the final of the regional qualifiers.A victory against Burundi this afternoon could seal a place in the semifinal but Lule has called on his players to step up their game.“It was our first game in which despite winning, we didn’t play the way we’re supposed to,” Lule remarked after the Ethiopia match. Uganda will approach the match cautiously especially after Burundi shocked 2022 finalists South Sudan with a 1-0 victory on Monday.“We have not been carried away by the result but instead, we are going back to the drawing board to rectify what we didn’t do right,” he added.However, the Hippos remain confident having thumped Burundi 6-1 in the group stages of the 2020 edition.Several players who featured for both sides when Uganda U17 beat Burundi 4-0 in the Cecafa qualifier of the 2023 Afcon U17 in Ethiopia last year will also have another go at each other including Richard Okello, Elvis Ssekajugo and Abubaker Walusimbi.U-20 Africa Cup of Nations – Cecafa qualifierWednesday fixtures – KMC StadiumUganda vs. Burundi – 3 pmSouth Sudan vs. Ethiopia – 6 pm