Lutalo demands more from ‘perfect’ Rhinos in semis

Uganda national under-15 team will face a familiar foe in Tanzania on Monday as they seek a place in the Cecafa Under-15 Boys Championship at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

The Rhinos qualified for the semifinals after a perfect run in the group where the team won all their matches scoring 22 goals and conceding none.

Uganda started their title defence with a convincing 15-0 drubbing of debutants Djibouti, brushed a stubborn South Sudan side 3-0 in the second game before closing Group A with a 4-0 victory over Ethiopia.

However, despite the dominance, coach Hamuza Lutalo wants his team to perfect their act in the final third.

“We have been improving our finishing because we missed some chances in the last group game [against Ethiopia],” Lutalo said after the draw.

Tanzania is coming into the game as the second-best from Group B after losing to tournament’s surprise package Zanzibar 2-0 on Saturday.

Uganda and Tanzania met in the inaugural edition with today’s hosts winning 2-0 in their group encounter but Lutalo is not leaving room for error.

“Tanzania plays a similar style like ours so we needed to work more on converting our chances and tightening our defence because semifinals are a bit tricky with no room to correct errors,” he added.

Zanzibar will face South Sudan in the other semifinal.

CECAFA U15 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

Uganda’s Group A results

Uganda 15-0 Djibouti

South Sudan 0-3 Uganda

Ethiopia 0-4 Uganda

Monday fixtures

Uganda vs. Tanzania