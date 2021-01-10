Lwaliwa sets Chan goals

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

He must have fully headed himself into Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry’s books that evening when he came off the bench to score Ugandan’s winner in November.

The Uganda Cranes has struggled to breach a stubborn South Sudan at St Mary’s Kitende in this Afcon qualifier last last year until Halid Lwaliwa headed home Faruku Miya’s free kick five minutes from time.

That, plus his leadership qualities exhibited in leading Vipers to last season’s league title and Cranes the 2019 Cecafa gong will have cemented his place.

Team’s plans

And the defender, confirmed on Thursday as captain of the Cranes at the 2021 Chan finals, has not wasted time in laying out his and the team’s plans in Cameroon.

“As players,” he told Sunday Monitor, ‘We have our own goals both as a team and individually.

“Everyone of us is seeing an opportunity to use this Chan to market ourselves if we perform well.” Lwaliwa, 22, was also quick to acknowledge that despite Uganda playing at four - this being the fifth - of the six Chan finals, the Cranes have not progressed from the group.

Best chance

“Also,” added Lwaliwa, “We have an opportunity to do more in this tournament after four times failing to advance from the group.

“So this time we want to do our best to change that and even go further.” This is what Lwaliwa said of the chance to lead his country at this home-based players tournament.

“As for me, captaining a team where there are even other senior players encourages me a lot.

“But it’s the experience and learning from these experienced players that adds a lot to me.”

Coach McKinstry backed his man to lead the team, saying he is a proven leader already.

“As our captain,” weighed in McKinstry, “He had served so well over the last year, including breaking into the Senior Cranes team.

Senior players

“He will be supported by a group of four or five senior players, who will be asked to take on the mantle of working alongside Halid to provide a good atmosphere.’ Tony Mawejje, who has been exchanging the armband with Lwaliwa, and Denis Iguma are some of the most experienced players on the 25 players confirmed for the tournament.

The finals officially kick off on January 16, with the Cranes opening their account two days later against Rwanda. Morocco and Togo the other group opponents.

CHAN GROUPS

GROUP A: Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe

GROUP B: Libya, DR Congo, Congo, Niger

GROUP C: Rwanda, Uganda, Morocco, Togo

GROUP D: Zambia, Guinea, Namibia, Tanzania

