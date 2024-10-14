Lwaliwa steps up to ease Capradossi fears

Thrown in at the deep end, Al Ain SC-Saudi Arabia and Uganda Cranes composed defender Halid Lwaliwa took to his new role like a duck to water, seamlessly filling the shoes of the out-of-form hitherto starter Elio Capradossi . With a commanding presence at the back on Friday as Cranes beat South Sudan 1-0 at Namboole, he not only steadied the defence but also left a lasting impression on both fans and the coaching staff, proving himself to be more than just a temporary fix. Lwaliwa's confidence was evident from the get-go, drawing on his past experience against South Sudan, a team he had punished with a memorable header back in 2020. This time, when the former Vipers defender was called upon, he unleashed his sharp game-reading skills, calm command, and poise. His presence was felt in every play, from making a crucial last-minute clearance to keeping the opposition's strikers Alfred Leku and Francis Onekalit at bay, reminding everyone of his impact when given the chance. Capradossi meltdown "In football, we just have to play our best every time the chance comes," he said with a smile. "There is no burden—just the drive to give our all. And as always, we try our best, and the Lord has control over the results, " said the defender who has made 24 appearances with the Cranes since 2019. Capradossi, born to an Italian father and a Congolese mum at Nsambya Hospital, had previously displayed flashes of tactical brilliance, bringing a calming influence, sharp game intelligence, and a powerful forward drive to the national team. The former Roma and Lecco defender's ability to cover for his teammates had been invaluable in the first three Uganda Cranes matches. However, his form took a hit after he became club-less, struggling with limited playing time and a noticeable dip in fitness. This downturn ultimately opened the door for Lwaliwa, who eagerly seized the chance to redeem himself after a costly mistake in the 2-1 home loss to Algeria in June. As the team prepares for the return leg against South Sudan tomorrow, Lwaliwa is optimistic about their Afcon qualification chances. He believes that another victory is within reach if they stay focused and manage to adapt to the scorching heat in Juba. “The team is focused on qualification—nothing else,” he stated firmly. “It’ is not easy to play in Juba because the weather is so hot, but as a team, we are ready for any challenges coming our way. They play the same type of football, so their style hasn’t changed much since 2020,” he emphasized. Saudi influence Lwaliwa, who played at FK Bregalnica Štip (Macedonia) before joining in the Saudi Arabia Pro League, expressed that competing in the Afcon tournament would be a dream come true, especially after missing out on Cranes' 2019 last appearance. In the moneyed Saudi league, he recently went head-to-head with some of the biggest names in world football, which, he admits, has significantly sharpened his experience. The down to earth defender shared that he even had the chance to speak with several of these renowned players after matches, gaining insights that have further enriched his game and prepared him for the challenges ahead. Since leaving Vipers (two years ago), I have learned that things are not the same, though football is the same," he reflected. "It was a great feeling playing with my idols, and it was a good experience as well. I talked to all of them—they were free and very friendly. The players now plying their trade in Saudi he interacted with included Karim Benzema (France, formerly at Real Madrid); N’Golo Kante (formerly at Chelsea); Moussa Diaby (France); Fabinho (Brazil and formerly at Liverpool); and Steven Bergwijn (Holland) . Put's new dawn Lwaliwa is confident that, under the guidance of Cranes coach Paul Put, every player has a fair shot at securing a starting position, especially in defence. He commended the coach’s approach, which emphasizes merit and hard work, allowing even the youngest players to shine. The defender, who partnered goal scorer Bevis Mugabi in defence on Friday, expressed admiration for the rising domestic talents like Allan Okello, Jude Ssemugabi, and Ronald Ssekiganda, noting their impressive skills and potential. According to him, this new breed of youthful players brings fresh energy to the team and has a promising future ahead. "In the national team defence department, there is nothing like competition. We are playing for the nation and wishing everyone well who steps onto the pitch," Lwaliwa added. Although he didn't make the match-day squad, Capradossi made the squad to Juba yesterday but Put is expected to stick to the Lwaliwa-Mugabi pact to get the job done.2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations QualifiersUganda Cranes DefendersGavin Kizito (KCCA), Kenneth Semakula (Club Africaine, Tunisia), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Nicholas Mwere (Bul), Aziizi Kayondo (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Bevis Mugabi (Famagusta Anorthosis, Greece), Timothy Awany (Ashdod, Israel), Halid Lwaliwa (Al Ain SC, Saudi Arabia), Arnold Odong (SC Villa), Elio Capradossi (Unattached)Lwaliwa at a glanceFull name; Halid Lwaliwa

Born; August 22, 1996 (age 28)

Place of birth; Iganga, Uganda

Height; 1.75 m (5 ft 9 in)

Position; Centre-back

Current team; Al-Ain

Former clubs; Vipers, Bregalnica Štip

Uganda Cranes; 2019– todate 24 caps (one goal)