Lwanga fears no one, Onyango relishing deep run

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Denis Onyango and Taddeo Lwanga are the only Ugandan players who will have a chance to play in the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League next month.

Lwanga with Tanzanian side Simba SC and Onyango with South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns topped Groups A and B respectively and will be the fiercest sides when the quarter final draw comes in Cairo, Egypt on Friday.

Group A winners Simba, who collected 13 points with defensive midfielder Lwanga delivering four clean sheets in five matches, will face any of runner-ups CR Belouizdad, Kaizer Chiefs or Algeria’s MC Alger.

But former Cranes' skipper Onyango, who had two clean sheets in the pool, can meet his former coach Pitso Mosimane of Al Ahly which came second behind Simba in Group A as well as Chiefs or Alger.

Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca and Tunisia’s Esperance are the other group winners that 1974 semifinalists Simba and 2016 champions Sundowns cannot face.

The first legs will be played on May 14-15 and the teams face off again a week later.

2020-2021 CAF CL QUARTER FINALS

Simba (TAZ): Reached semi-finals in 1974

Al Ahly (EGY): Record nine-time champions, title holders

Sundowns (RSA): Champions in 2016

CR Belouizdad (ALG): Debut appearance in the last eight

Waydad (MAR): Two-time champions, last in 2017

Kaizer Chiefs (RSA): Debut quarter finals appearance

Espererance (TUN): Four-time champions, latest in 2018-19

MC Alger (ALG): Champions in 1976