Lwanga hopes to grow Cranes wings at Simba

Taddeo Lwanga is hoping to get back his groove at new club Tanzanian giants Simba, which will spur his return to the Uganda Cranes’ fold.

The defensive midfielder was unveiled by the 21-time Tanzania Premier League champions on a two-year contractlast week.

“It was made clear by the coach [Johnny McKinstry] that he won’t summon unattached players. Now that I got a team, I will be back soon, God willing,” Lwanga told this paper.

Lwanga had risen to the Cranes’ midfield priority list, especially during Frenchman Sebastien Desabre’s spell, where he featured at the 2018

Chan finals in Morocco and the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last year.

A decent show at the latter event prompted his move from Vipers to Tanta on a three-year deal.

Back to action. Lwanga in action for Cranes while inset, he puts pen to paper at Simba last week. PHOTO/AGENCIES.

However, that relationship ended prematurely over unpaid arrears but Lwanga knows the time in Egypt elevated his career.

“I think I am not the same Lwanga who left Vipers back then,” he said.

The former Express and Villa player has huge expectations at Simba.

“Competing,” he said, “My God, I like competition a lot and I think it will give us better results over and over (winning trophies).”

Huge welcome

The software engineer has already realized something unique is Simba.

“The fans here are amazing,” noted Lwanga, who turned up at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to watch Simba advance 1-0 on aggregate after a goalless draw against Nigerian club Plateau United in the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

“Welcome to Simba, @taddeolwanga, we believe you will play a key role in achieving our goals,” the club’s billionaire businessman Mohammed Dewji tweeted.

Across his social media platforms, Lwanga’s audience drastically rose upon his unveiling with his followers on Instagram rising from 8,000 to now 22,700 in a space of four days.

“It is the best reception I have ever received,” he said.

Lwanga will have his first training session with the team today, taking on the baton that has been previously held by Ugandans like Emmanuel Okwi, Murushid Juuko and Hamis Kiiza at Simba.

Briefly

Nickname: ‘Elmessi’

Date of birth: May 24, 1994

Club: Simba (Tanzania)

Position: Defensive Midfielder

Club Jersey: 4

Football idol: Kaka

Honours

Villa: Fufa Super Cup (2015), Villa Player of the Season (2016-17)

Vipers: UPL (2017-18) UPL Team of the Year (2016-17), Vipers’ Player of the Season (2018-19)

