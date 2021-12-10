Lwanga's chance as KCCA seek to extend UPL lead in derby against Police 

Ready to go. Charles Lwanga will fancy his chances against Police in the ‘Lugogo Derby’ on December 10.  PhOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • In Charles Lwanga, Byekwaso has another reliable goal machine who has so far netted three goals from the bench and has been knocking on the door for a starting opportunity.

With a plethora of high calibre forwards at his disposal, KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso ought to worry less about suspended striker Sadat Anaku.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.