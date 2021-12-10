Lwanga's chance as KCCA seek to extend UPL lead in derby against Police 

With a plethora of high calibre forwards at his disposal, KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso ought to worry less about suspended striker Sadat Anaku.

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League table leaders face Police in a tense ‘Lugogo derby’ at the Philip Omondi Stadium this afternoon minus the three-goal hero.

Others serving a two-match ban include defenders Musa Ramathan, Innocent Wafula and midfielder Ashraf Mugume.

The quartet was charged and fined for protesting Vipers’ late equaliser during the 2-2 draw at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende on Sunday.

In Charles Lwanga, Byekwaso has another reliable goal machine who has so far netted three goals from the bench and has been knocking on the door for a starting opportunity. Forgotten forwards Brian Aheebwa and Sam Ssenyonjo also fancy their chances with the current predicament.

The clash between the log leaders and basement side Police has never presented itself with such a gulf in fortunes.

Abdallah Mubiru’s Cops are yet to win a match in eight matches and have scored just four goals and conceded 11.

KCCA are six points ahead of second placed Vipers and have scored the most goals (17, same with Vipers and URA) and leaked in the least - six.

Lwanga, yet to hold down a starting berth since his switch from SC Villa last year, came to KCCA’s rescue against UPDF and scored again in the 3-0 rout of Bul at Lugogo.

Whereas Byekwaso will bank of Davis Kasirye who has scored five goals thus far, he will most likely miss the midfield vibrancy and drive of Mugume, the unsung engine behind KCCA’s impressive start to the season. Mugume, formerly with Police, leaves a vacuum in the midfield that the visitors led by Tonny Mawejje and Duncan Sseninde may exploit.

Villa miss protagonist Mutyaba

Creative forward Travis Mutyaba picked up the man of the match accolade in SC Villa’s 2-all draw with URA on Tuesday and was their biggest attacking outlet.

Sadly and inexplicably, Petros Koukouras’ side is robbed of their talismanic forward this afternoon as they visit Gaddafi at the Gaddafi Arena. Mutyaba, the fuel that gets forwards Saddam Masereka and Isaac Ogwang in motion, was summoned by Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic for the Independence exhibition match with Tanzania in Dar es Salaam yesterday at the expense of Villa’s struggle to right the wrongs in the league.

Villa sources intimate that Koukouras was angered by the decision to take his top gun to a ‘meaningless’ match but was overruled by the powers that be. After putting URA to the sword, Mutyaba had vowed to continue lifting Villa from the dismal 12th placement before the Cranes chance came about.

“It is not the result we wanted but we shall fight back. The coach told me to shoot from far and I’m very happy that I scored such a brilliant goal in such a difficult game,” the deft youthful playmaker told Mutyaba told Daily Monitor.

Peter Onen’s Soldier Boys will want to exploit the Villa confusion and home advantage to move from their current 11th position.

Uganda Premier League, Friday 3pm