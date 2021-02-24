Lwanga’s Simba devours Al Ahly, Mazembe face Al - Hilal test

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

KAMPALA- Tanzanian giants Simba SC delivered its biggest roar on the African soccer stage yesterday after defeating the world’s third best club Al Ahly 1-0 on Match Day Two of the Caf Champions League in Dar es Salaam.

With Uganda Cranes’ midfielder Taddeo Lwanga playing a pivotal role for 71 minutes, Simba relied on Mozambican winger Luís Miquissone’s swift 31st minute shot from 20 yards past custodian Mohammed El-Shenawy to beat the Egyptian club for a second Group A win in as many outings.

“This is Simba,” Lwanga told this paper moments after the match, Simba’s second straight home win against Al Ahly in two years.

“Massive statement,” added Lwanga. Simba moved top of Group A with a maximum six points.

It is a handball off Miquissone’s shot that earned Simba a penalty which striker Mutshimba Mugalu scored for the opening 1-0 win at AS Vita in Kinshasa, DR Congo on February 12.

Meanwhile, Vita recovered from that slump to defeat Al Merrikh 4-1 away in Sudanese capital Khartoum. Another Cranes’ midfielder Saidi Kyeyune played 45 minutes for Merrikh. In Group B, DR Congo giants TP Mazembe, with Cranes’ left-back Joseph Ochaya, will hope to kick into a higher gear by picking three points when they visit Al Hilal in Khartoum today.

Mazembe, searching for a sixth title and first since 2015, began the group business with a goalless draw at home to Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad on Match Day 1 in Lubumbashi on February 13.

And it is a tricky affair for the visitors because they lost 1-0 on their last two visits to Khartoum during this tournament; back on August 23, 2015 and May 16, 2014.

The men from Sudan also beat Mazembe 2-1 in their last meeting during the invitational Simba Super Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on January 29. The 1987 and 1992 finalists Hilal however began the group with a 2-0 loss to South African club Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on Match Day One.

