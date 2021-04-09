Lwanga seeks perfection as Jamal’s Hilal eyes quarters

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Ahead of the final match day in the groups this weekend, there are just three places left to complete the Caf Champions League quarterfinal line-up.

And whereas Tanzanian club Simba with Cranes’ midfielder Taddeo Lwanga sealed Group A’s top spot on Saturday, they will aim to keep their unbeaten run when they visit Egyptian side Al Ahly tonight.

The match at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo gives title holders Al Ahly, also through on eight points, a chance to revenge for the 1-0 loss in Dar es Salaam on February 23.

Simba under coach Didier Gomes da Rosa’s tutelage have scored nine times and conceded just once in 450 minutes to amass 13 points, five ahead of Al Ahly.

“It will be interesting to play with our best team against Al Ahly in Cairo because we are now a big team in Africa and also we must prove away what we can do better even against Al Ahly,” Gomes told Goal.com.

However, Cranes’ second choice goal keeper Salim Jamal’s club Al Hilal can book a quarterfinal spot in Group B should they win at TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi and hope that Algerian club CR Belouizdad do not win at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns with Cranes’ skipper Denis Onyango are top with 13 points, Belouizdad who beat Mazembe 2-0 last weekend have six while Hilal are on four.

Mazembe with defender Joseph Ochaya are out of contention for the quarterfinals with two points but the five-time winners are keen on a strong finish.

In Group C, Guinean side Horoya who have Robert Odongkara will advance to the last eight if they beat South African side Kaizer Chiefs in Conakry tomorrow. Both Horoya and Chiefs are level on eight points but two points adrift of leaders Wydad Casabalanca who host Angolan side Petro de Luanda.

TOTAL CAF CHAMPION LEAGUE

MATCH DAY 6 - 3PM

TODAY’S FIXTURES - GROUP B

TP Mazembe (DRC) vs. Al Hilal (SUD)

Sundowns (RSA) vs. CR Belouizdad (ALG)

GROUP A - 9PM

Al Ahly (EGY) vs. Simba (TAZ)

AS Vita (DRC) vs. Al Merrikh (SUD)

TOMORROW

GROUP D - 6PM

Zamalek (EGY) vs. Tengeuth (SEN)

Esperance (TUN) vs. USM Alger (ALG)

GROUP C - 9PM

Wydad (MAR) vs. Petro de Luanda (ANG)

Horoya (GUI) vs. Kaizer Chiefs (RSA)

