Mad rush to build Chan vibe

Ugandans might finally start feeling the TotalEnergies Chan 2024 vibe after Friday, when President Museveni launches the home-based players’ tournament.

The President, alongside his wife and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, will symbolically declare East Africa’s first-ever tournament of this magnitude open at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in the afternoon.

“Tomorrow (Friday) is going to be a good day for our country to showcase our readiness to host the event,” said Dennis Mugimba, chairperson of the Communications and Signage Subcommittee of the Chan/Afcon Local Organising Committee (LOC).

About 48 clubs, athletes from various sporting disciplines, and several Ugandan legends have all been invited for the event at Kololo.

A message from the Cranes players, currently camped in Tanzania for a three-nation friendly tournament, will also be relayed at Kololo.

Mugimba - alongside Chan/Afcon PR and Communications Manager, Mark Namanya and the subcommittee member Ahmed Hussein - provided updates on the country’s preparedness to local media at the Uganda Media Centre on Thursday.

Can do better

On the tournament’s publicity, there has been little or no hype about the event, which Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will host from August 2 to 30 — a key test run ahead of Afcon 2027, also to be staged in the three East African countries.

In fact, it was not until early this week that the first official poster of the TotalEnergies Chan 2024 was released. The first public display of the tournament’s banners happened only on Thursday at the media centre in Kampala.

Clearly, with just under 10 days to go, the LOC is racing against time make the public feel the vibe.

“To be honest, when you are four people, it is not easy. For Chan and Afcon, you are dealing with Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Caf,” Mugimba explained.

“For example, there is one thing we agreed to disagree on for Chan — the tournament mascot — because we couldn’t settle on which animal or symbol to use across the three countries.

So we agreed to skip the mascot for Chan and revisit it for Afcon 2027 since we have more time.

“Regarding branding, Caf has assured us that within the next seven days, the city, partner hotels, airport, training grounds and Namboole will all have a new look.

“There have also been other Caf tournaments (like Wafcon) happening at the same time, using the same service providers. But the good news is that members of Caf’s branding company have started arriving, and I can promise you that within the next week, you’ll see the difference.”

Mugimba also revealed that while the standard arrival time for teams is 72 hours before their match, participating countries will start arriving in Uganda next week.

Uganda’s Group C features Algeria, Guinea, Niger and South Africa. The Cranes are desperate to advance from the group for the first time in seven attempts.

Mugimba (R) speaks to Namanya during the presser.

Facilities set

According to Mugimba, all training facilities, as well as Group C’s match venue — Namboole Stadium — are ready for action. Training venues include Wankulukuku, Kadiba, Kyambogo and Kisu.

While Namboole has ample parking, Mugimba encouraged fans to use public transport to avoid congestion.

“As the LOC, we’ll do our best to minimise inconvenience. We’re working with public transport providers like buses and trains,” he said.

On ticketing, Mugimba added: “We submitted our suggested pricing to Caf, and any time now, the agreed prices will be communicated. What I can assure Ugandans is that the tickets will be affordable — from the ordinary fan to the VVIP.”

The subcommittee also confirmed that 400 volunteers have undergone training at Namboole and Lugogo.

“We’ll have several fan zones across the country and a trophy tour. We want everyone to feel that we’re hosting this tournament. Fan zones will continue throughout the event.”

At least 90 VIP vehicles used during the NAM and G77 summits and several others have been provided by the government to ensure guests are well catered for.

Cecafa three-nation tournament

Tuesday result

Tanzania 1- 0 Uganda

Thursday result

Uganda 2-1 Senegal

Sunday, July 27

Tanzania vs Senegal

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG

Date: August 02-30, 2025

Host Cities (Group Stage)

Group A | Nairobi: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

Group B | Dar es Salaam: Tanzania: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic

Group C | Kampala: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, South Africa, Algeria

Group D | Zanzibar: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

Uganda Group Matches

Aug 4: Uganda vs Algeria, 8pm EAT

Aug 8: Guinea vs Uganda, 8pm

Aug 11: Uganda vs Niger, 8pm

Aug 18: South Africa vs Uganda, 8pm