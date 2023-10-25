Magera carries KCCA hopes after Traguil gamble

At long last ,KCCA top management decided to bite the bullet and part ways with disillusioned Portugues coach Sergio Traguil.

Traguil's four-month spell at Lugogo has been nothing short of disastrous.

Even the club's ill-advised attempt to disguise his sacking as 'leave to attend to family issues' exposed the administrators to a certain degree and left them with an egg on their faces.

Simply put, Traguil and KCCA, or Ugandan football if you like, were not heaven-made to be in any sober relationship.

KCCA are pointless after four StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches, without a football identity and nursing a diabolic dressing room divide at the time they have woken up to replace Traguil with his erstwhile second deputy Jackson Magera.

The losses to Bul, Maroons, Express and Kitara each illuminated a different tactical ineptness about Traguil while his breaking down after the Red Eagles loss at Lugogo showed a man with a faint heart.

A three-goalkeeper conundrum in goal and a feeble yet ever-changing backline have blighted KCCA's league and Caf Confederation Cup season ambitions.

Traguil's pompous arrival at Lugogo in July was supposed to herald a new era of progress after a regrettable managerial mess last season but instead KCCA are now looking at Magera on an interim basis to stop the rot.

On Thursday, Magera will roll up the sleeves against Hussein Mbalangu's fourth placed NEC that have so far raked nine points in what has been dubbed as the 'Lugogo derby'.

Don't be fooled, NEC has seasoned players that can match KCCA and have proved to be a hard team to be broken down with Mbalangu's take-no-prisoners approach.

Magera on the wheel but....

A soft spoken gaffer with much inclination to youth football, Magera is expected to first address the first team selection dilemma that put paid to Traguil's stay at the club.

He wowed Ugandan football last season as SC Villa boss but losing out on the trophy on the last day painted a picture that he is not yet there at the top yet.

Of course, he is not Mike Mutebi nevermind being his protege, but Magera wants his teams to play without duress, be on the front foot and be in the enemy's faces, and that has got to start with NEC today.

Another hurdle that awaits Magera is the blending of experienced players, most of whom had reportedly fallen out with Traguil, with the young brood that are eager to impress.

It will be thrilling to watch Magera handle the five foreign players brought in by his predecessor who have blown hot and cold since their arrival and some reportedly want to return homenow.