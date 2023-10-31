Magera implores KCCA to prevail in 'battle of sick men'

Jackson Magera's KCCA have started this StarTimes Uganda Premier League season in a miserable and unprecedented fashion.

With zero points from their first five games so far, this is undoubtedly KCCA's worst start to a league campaign in recent memory - with few signs indicating the freefall is about to end.

One consolation for the Kasasiro Boys' crestfallen fans is that they face equally toothless opponents on Tuesday in Livingston Mbabazi's Arua Hill that are yet to gain a point in five matches.

Last Thursday's humbling 2-0 home loss to newcomers NEC was the last thing Magera, on interim basis, needs while he aims at steering the club from the current turmoil and away from departed Sergio Traguil hangover.

"We are fighting to see that these players get the confidence to win matches again. The mistakes we have made in previous matches have come because the players are lazy and complacent," the soft spoken gaffer revealed.

Before joining KCCA in the casualty ward, Arua Hill were a dreaded force especially in home matches in Arua but a migration of pivotal players coupled with administrative frailities have connived to turn the Kongolo into a laughing stock.

Regardless, Magera believes Arua Hill won't be a stroll in the park at their new Paridi Stadium-Adjumani fortress and has rallied his charges to get back on the winning rail before they face holders Vipers next.

"We easily lost to NEC without a fight. I'm ready to redeem this club since I was given the mandate," he pledged.

Some of the puzzles he inherited from Traguil's ill-fated four-month stay at Lugogo are still unsolved, including a dire goalkeeping dilemma, a feeble defence and a midfield that labours to create chances or maintain possession.

Thirteen-time winners KCCA are rock bottom of the 16-team table while the Kongolo are their immediate neighbours having conceded fewer goals.

Giant no more

Under the St Mary's Stadium-Kitender flood lights, Leonard Neiva's Vipers are expected to make light work of visiting hot and cold Wakiso Giants.

See, coach John Luyinda is yet to re-assemble a solid and fluent Purple Sharks team like the one that wowed many with a free-flowing game early last season before running out of steam in the second round.

Rooted 11th on the log with four points from five matches, Wakiso Giants invade Kitende to face the Venoms that beat Soltilo Bright Stars 2-0 on Friday to occupy the fourth slot with 11 points from five matches.

Victory will not help Vipers leapfrog the top two teams - Kitara and Bul - but Neiva may want to breathe down their necks as the league race engages the second gear.

Bul eye top

The day's crowning moment will ultimately be at Fufa technical Centre-Njeru where Abbey Kikomeko's unbeaten Bul will be seeking to make it six wins out of six matches against an off-colour URA.

Second placed Bul can get back on top with triumph or a draw before leaders Kitara host Maroons in Masindi tomorrow.

Fred Muhumuza's Tax Collectors are sixth on the table with nine points and have notably failed to make a meal out of the avalanche of players they invested in during the transfer window which has hurled his job into a perilous state.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday



Arua Hill vs. KCCA FC, 4pm Paridi Stadium-Adjumani