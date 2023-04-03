Magera: Jogoos primed for tense title showdown

After knocking off early pacesetters KCCA off the StarTimes Uganda Premier League perch last week, SC Villa coach Jackson Magera insists his team is yet to feel the pressure associated with the title race.

Like a whirlwind, the 16-time league winners have put up a meritorious push to the log summit with 37 points from 19 matches and must have had a sigh of relief when second-placed KCCA drew 1-all with Maroons on Saturday to stay adrift.

"We are ready to contain the pressure if it finally sets in and we have now psyched the players to be in the right frame for the title assault," the soft spoken gaffer told Daily Monitor.

Since 2004 when the Jogoos last lifted aloft the league diadem, there have been a couple of near misses, false title talks and self inflicted collapses which Magera is very much aware of.

"It is still a long way to go but the timely return of players like Ivan Sserubiri, Travis Mutyaba, and Ivan Bogere is a welcome boost. No player is in their comfort zone as the berths battle hits up and has helped push Villa closer to the title dream," Magera emphasized.

Home again

The five-match penalty that sent SC Villa away from Wankulukuku to Akiibua Stadium in Lira comes to an end on Tuesday as they host Asaph Mwebaze's unpredictable Soltilo Bright Stars.

Without their fans, Villa has beaten Bul, UPDF, Onduparaka and Maroons and lost to KCCA in Lira which ultimately calls for similar fortunes at Wankulukuku.

"Bright Stars are tricky opponents and are now wounded (lost 2-0 at Kavumba to URA in their last match) and would want revenge with us. They are good going forward and also play coordinated football," Magera said.

Whilst winning 12 matches this campaign, the Jogoos have been somewhat unpredictable, sharing out the 18 goals scored thus far and staying a close unit in defence to concede a paltry 12.

"Any ambitious team must start with a tight defence, avoid conceding recklessly and that requires proper use of the ball. We are going all out against Bright Stars to collect maximum points," he added.

Soltilo Bright Stars lost 1-0 to Villa at home in November and seek to improve their tenth position and 24 points from 18 matches.

Cold Jinja derby

Fighting for their dear lives, Afan Ikoba's Busoga United face off with Gaddafi in reversed roles as visitors at Kakindu Stadium this afternoon.

Third from bottom on 18 points from 19 matches and reeling from a 1-0 loss to SC Villa, Busoga can climb out of the relegation zone with victory over Wasswa Bbosa's equally lukewarm Soldiers.

Far from impressive this term, Gaddafi are ninth with 24 points from 18 matches which makes it a random contest.



Simeone Masaba's third placed Bul will invade the Green Light Stadium in Arua ostensibly to compound bottom side Onduparaka's league woes and precipitate their demotion.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday, 4pm