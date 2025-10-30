Magera on trial in KCCA’s co-coach gamble

KCCA’s daring co-coaching experiment enters a defining phase on Friday as Jackson Magera takes full command of the Kasasiro Boys when they host Calvary at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

His co-coach Brian Ssenyondo is away in Qatar with Uganda’s U-17 national team, leaving Magera to steer the 13-time champions on his own in what could become a decisive chapter of the club’s early-season story.

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League campaign has started brightly for KCCA, with the Lugogo side collecting eight points from four matches and securing impressive victories over arch-rivals SC Villa and Express.

Yet beneath the surface optimism lies a compelling question - can this co-coaching model truly deliver KCCA their first league crown in six years?

Moment of truth

For Magera, who earned respect last season as interim head coach after Abdallah Mubiru’s departure, this solo stretch offers both a challenge and an opportunity to prove his tactical acumen and leadership credentials.

After leading KCCA to a gritty 1-0 derby victory over Express last week - courtesy of Sammy Ssebaduka’s well-taken goal - Magera praised his players for their discipline and execution under pressure.

“The boys managed the game well, and that was key,” Magera reflected after the Express win. “It shows that if we stick to the plan, we will usually get what we want. The win underlined the importance of a tactical approach and discipline on the pitch.”

Working in tandem

With Ssenyondo thousands of miles away, Magera was quick to downplay any suggestion of disconnection within the technical bench, emphasizing the strength of their collaboration despite the distance.

“We are together, and we still seek his input on the team here and there, so we are in touch even when he is not physically here,” Magera explained.

Tonight, the focus shifts to Calvary, the league newcomers who are yet to register a victory in their opening three games. The Midigo-based side has struggled to adapt to top-flight intensity and now faces the daunting prospect of playing under the Lugogo floodlights against a confident KCCA outfit.

Magera’s men, sitting just shy of the early pacesetters, will be eager to capitalize and close in on the table’s summit.

Jogoo scare

Meanwhile, in Hoima, Zeljko Kovacevic’s SC Villa will be looking to sustain their momentum when they visit Buhimba United at The Royals Park.

The Jogoos, with four points from their opening fixtures, gained a much-needed boost from last week’s 2-1 victory over Police at Kadiba.

However, Buhimba have been formidable at home - collecting nine points from wins over Entebbe UPPC, Calvary, and Kitara, with their only blemish being a 3-0 loss to Bul in Njeru.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League



Friday

Buhimba United vs. SC Villa,4pm