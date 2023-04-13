Magera: Villa unflinched, Byekwaso his own man

SC Villa are towering above everybody as per the current sights and sounds of StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

At 43 points after 21 matches, and with seven to go, the Jogoos lead second-placed KCCA by five and Vipers 11.

However, winning the title is not firmly in Villa's hands yet, for - if KCCA and Vipers were to win their games in hand, the latter pair would overtake the table leaders by one point.

But as recent events have shown, games in hand are not necessarily points in hand.

Hopeless to hopeful

However, even with all those scenarios, Villa coach Jackson Magera is unmoved after turning a hopeless start of the season into a beautifully hopeful one.

Following tumultuous previous campaigns and hardly a different start to the current season, Villa were again expected to struggle - especially after handing Magera his first senior coaching job at this level.

But armed with years of experience from working alongside former KCCA manager Mike Mutebi, and the invaluable know-how of tested Ibrahim Kirya as his assistant, Magera has since turned a group of Masaza Cup and regional football graduates into big hitters.

And Magera, 42, who we spoke to after the club’s training at former East High School, Kulambiro, insists that now is not the time to be consumed by title talk as Villa fans get excited over potentially winning their first league crown since 2004.

Laser focused

“We are not looking left, we are not looking right,”Magera told the Daily Monitor, “We are only focused on going forward, about the next game.”

Pressed on whether he feels the pressure of not just derailing after putting themselves in this position, but KCCA and Vipers potentially winning their games in hand and eventually outmuscling them in the title chance, Magera was steadfast.

“Pressure?,” he wondered, “of course this is Villa. It’s a club with a big pedigree. So the pressure to deliver is always there. It comes with territory.

“But like I said, for us we are not looking at who is coming from behind, from the side… We are working and are laser focused on what is coming next. That’s the focus even as we work.”

Villa next face Arua Hill next Tuesday before visiting KCCA four days later, and then hosting Vipers on April 29.

Byekwaso is not Mike

Magera, who worked for years with KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso, also spared a word of support for his colleague, who is under increased pressure to deliver the kind of exciting football the pair produced under Mutebi at Lugogo.

“I understand the pressure on him (Byekwaso) because KCCA fans are still seeing him in light of Mike,” explained Magera.

“And also associating all the previous wins and success with him, and, are, therefore, expecting the same.

“But they should not see Mike when they see Morley. Morley is different. He is a man of his own,with his own philosophy.

“He needs more time to play what he wants, but I also understand KCCA is a big club and results are demanded. I pray he turns the situation around quickly to what he wants to play.”

KCCA and Vipers have exchanged the league title between themselves since 2013, with only Express interrupting them in 2021.

Magera at a glance

Name: Jackson Magera

Age: 42

Coaching licence: Caf B

Honours: Part of KCCA coaching staff that won 3 league titles and 2 Uganda Cups

Club played for: Idudi FC (retired with injury after one season)