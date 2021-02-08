Magogo 'likely to pick Motsepe'

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Fufa president Moses Magogo is likely to vote South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe when the Confederation of African Football (Caf) goes to polls next month.

Caf released a list of candidates who passed the ethics and integrity tests ahead of the election to choose the next president, executive committee and Fifa council members.

Acting Caf president Constant Omari failed while Ahmad Ahmad dramatically bounced back to the top seat last week.

The other candidates in the March 12 poll are Jacques Anouma (Ivory Coast), Patrice Senghor (Senegal) and Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania).

Sport’s highest legal body says it will hear incumbent Ahmad’s appeal in full on March 2, with a decision issued before the Caf presidential elections. But Uganda seems to have reached one already and needs no more courting.

“We are likely to vote for him [Motsepe] because of several factors,” a source at Fufa intimated to Daily Monitor.

“He is the best bet for now though not yet a final decision because the Fufa president has to meet with other Cecafa leaders so that they can brainstorm and find the best position as a region.”

Motsepe owns South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns where Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango plays.

Fufa publicist Ahmed Hussein remains tight-lipped. However, Mujib Kasule, who attempted to run against Magogo for the Fufa seat in 2017, has advice for the game handlers here.

‘Scrutiny needed’

Kasule, the director of Proline, says that Uganda and Africa must scrutinise the candidates’ proposals thoroughly to find those who will strike a balance between the business side of the game and the quality of football played and competitions.

“The voters must look at a candidate who will bring about development,” Kasule says. “The leaders are focusing on the business side and forgetting the game itself.

“For example, they are focusing on expanding the competitions to accommodate more teams and not minding about the quality,” he adds.

Under Ahmad, the continent’s elite tournament, Africa Cup of Nations, has been expanded from 16 to 24 teams.

“We’ve issues with infrastructure but we are not seeing proposals and strategies to improve on that. They need to address the issue of coaching; we are seeing coaches from Europe coming to coach with their licenses but African coaches cannot go there because they don’t recognise ours,” Kasule, also a Caf coaching instructor, states.

“When I see a candidate who owns a football club that is a giant on the continent and coming from a country that has made big strides in terms of football development, that gives me hope that he can do a good job,” Kasule says of Motsepe.

“He understands the challenges firsthand. He might lack experience when it comes to management of African football compared to others but I think he has enough to adapt quickly.”

Magogo, also a Caf Excom member, will vote on Uganda’s behalf.



