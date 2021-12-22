Magogo pushes to gazette Sports Bill draft, pleads for coach Micho patience

Fufa boss Magogo. PHOTO | JOHN BATANUDDE

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Magogo enumerated the federation’s gains in the Covid-19 hit 2021 that included performing tremendously with the U-20 girls and boys team, improving governance and administration, working to address the stadium challenges and streamlining the refereeing and fair play element of the local leagues.

There is great hope that the Sports Bill, drafted by Fufa president and Budiope East MP Moses Magogo, will be the lasting remedy to the sector challenge upon completion.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.