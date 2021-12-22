Magogo pushes to gazette Sports Bill draft, pleads for coach Micho patience

There is great hope that the Sports Bill, drafted by Fufa president and Budiope East MP Moses Magogo, will be the lasting remedy to the sector challenge upon completion.

On Tuesday at the Fufa Complex, Magogo made it the pivotal point as he summed up the annual events by the federation.

“I have already sent the draft to the Gazette and now working on the Financial certificate from the Ministry of Finance.After that it will be ready for the first parliamentary review,” Magogo revealed.

He says it will empower sports federations to make the right decision and have proper incorporation methodology.

“We believe we are headed in the right direction in showing the head of state that sports is in the same breath as agriculture and economics.”

At the end of year address, Magogo leapt to Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic’s defence arguing he will steady the ship after a rocky start to his second spell. “We believe he will deliver but he needs time.He is making a complete overhaul of the team and will soon get it right,” he said. The Serb’s team was devoid of cohesion and lacked a proper strategy in the six World Cup qualifying matches that saw Cranes finish five points behind group winners Mali.

More yields

Magogo enumerated the federation’s gains in the Covid-19 hit 2021 that included performing tremendously with the U-20 girls and boys team, improving governance and administration, working to address the stadium challenges and streamlining the refereeing and fair play element of the local leagues.

He noted the standing challenges, mostly underfunding and promised to try to lift the players’ social welfare.

Notions

The Fufa boss wants to introduce insurance policy in the men and women top flight leagues.

“The long vision is converting the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru into; The Uganda Professional Sports Institute that will offer long term training of graduates and technical persons as a career training and we are currently seeking for a license by the National Council of Higher Education.