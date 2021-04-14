Magogo rivals Ssewanyana, Kasule take divergent paths

The Plans. Kasule espoused his vision for the beautiful game while Ssewanyana revealed a two-pronged path intended to remove Magogo before the election or during voting.

Proline director Mujib Kasule and Kawte United chairman Allan Ssewanyana have declared their intention to unseat the Fufa president Eng. Moses Magogo when the body goes to polls.

While both accuse the incumbent of failing in critical areas of accountability and planning, their campaigns took extremely divergent paths.

Kasule espoused his vision for the beautiful game while Ssewanyana revealed a two-pronged path.

The latter, also Makindye West MP and shadow sports minister, wants Magogo to resign in seven days in order “to bring back sanity in football.”

“I kindly ask Magogo to get rid of his third term bid in seven days, explain accountability issues,” Ssewanyana, whose previous two bids failed in 2013 and 2017, told the media on Monday.

“I have instructed my lawyer Allan Mulindwa to start working on the issues of getting Magogo out of office. I want to bring back sanity in football, return sponsors that ran away,” he said.

In struck contrast, Kasule, despite his low faith in the 88-member elective assembly, put out a manifesto that he believes should interest the football loving public. “I want to have active youth football throughout the country not limited to area having a Premier League club,” Kasule told the media at MacKinnon Suites yesterday.

“We are going to distribute equipment which lacks even at Fufa technical centre, bought and funded by Fufa.

“Each region should have a coach paid by Fufa with a regional and district scout presenting work to the technical team.

Coaching nod

“I want to increase number of coaches and quality of coaches. Coaching courses stopped four years ago because of lack of coaching manuals.

“We are going to invest in elite courses and taking elite coaches for international courses every year.”

Relatedly, Onduparaka patron Bernard Atiku, twice the MP for Ayivu County West, is expected to unveil his bid soon.

Magogo, the Budiope East MP-elect, is seeking a third term which would extend his reign to 12 years, making him the longest serving Fufa president.

He has won the last two elections unopposed – 2013 and 2017. The 44-year old’s would-be challengers failed to meet the prerequisites in the electoral code passed in 2012.

“For one to take the top football jobs, he or she must be nominated at least one of the eight Fufa regions. In addition, you need endorsements from a UPL club & a Special Interest Group,” one of the clauses states.

Besides only members being able to propose candidates a month before the assembly, one must have been in football administration for seven of the 10 years preceding an election. The latter clause is likely to knock out Ssewanyana.

THE ELECTION CRITERIA

For any person to be eligible for the candidacy of the Fufa President, he shall have served in one or a combination of any of the following positions for a total of at least seven years in the last 10 years;

A) Executive Committee Member of Cecafa, Caf, Fifa

b) Executive Committee Member of Fufa

c) Chief Executive Officer /General Secretary of Fufa

d) Fifa Accredited Administration Instructor

e) Chairman of a Member of Fufa

