Magogo to defend Caf exco post against familiar face

Eng. Moses Magogo’s first term as a full Caf executive committee member will expire today (July 13) when the 54 nations on the continent sit for the 45th Ordinary General Assembly in Cotonou, Ivory Coast.

Magogo will be up against former Cecafa and long-serving Sudan Football Association president Dr Mutasim Gafar Sirelkhatim.

Mutassim is not a new face for many Ugandans after beating former Fufa president and Vipers director Lawrence Mulindwa to the Cecafa presidency in November 2021.

Mutassim emerged the victor with six out of the 10 votes to beat both Mulindwa, who garnered three and former Rwandan football boss Vincent Nzamwita who polled one.

Debut

Magogo pipped Tanzania’s Leodgar Tenga by 33 to 19 votes in the July 2019 Caf exco elections for the period 2019-2023 held in Cairo, Egypt.

Before that, the Fufa boss had been co-opted as a member of the exco after losing to Djibouti’s Sulaiman Waberi in the March 2017 elections that saw Ahmad Ahmad take over from Issa Hayatou.

Waberi is the other member serving the exco representing the Cecafa region. He was re-elected in the 2021-25 cycle and awarded the third vice president seat to work with Caf president Patrice Motsepe.

If elected or re-elected, Mutassim and Magogo will serve until July 2027.

The Cecafa region has twelve nations, including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

The others are Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan. However, all 54 Caf members vote for the representatives.

Neutrality

“Their terms begin right at the end of the General Assembly in which they were elected,” Caf statutes dictate.

“The President and the Executive Committee members shall not be elected for more than three terms (whether consecutive or not),” it adds.

However, it remains to be seen how Caf will conduct the event, especially now that Magogo has now been elected into partisan politics since January 2021.

The Caf and Fifa code of ethics demands that all the direct servants of the sport remain politically neutral.

He is also standing for the first time after serving a ban in October 2019 for the illegal resale of the 2014 World Cup tickets.

Caf executive elections for 2023-2027



Eastern Africa (Cecafa)

Dr. Mutasim Gafar Sirelkhatim (Sudan)

Magogo Moses Hassim (Uganda)

Southern Africa (Cosafa)

Walter Nyamilandu Manda (Malawi)

Mokhosi Phillip Mohapi (Lesotho)

Mohamad Ally Sobha (Mauritius)

West Africa A (Wafu A)

Augustin Senghor (Senegal) – unopposed

West Africa B (Wafu B)

Lazare Bansse (Burkina Faso)

Colonel Gbezonde Kossi (Togo)

Central Africa (UNIFFAC)

Pierre Alain Mounguengui (Gabon) – unopposed

North Africa (Unaf)

Zefizef Djahid Abledwahab (Algeria)

Abdulhakim Alshelmani (Libyan)

Magogo, at a glance

D.O.B – November 8, 1976