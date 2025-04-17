Maguire's 121st minute winner sends Man Utd through to semis

Harry Maguire scored in the dying seconds of extra time to help Manchester United snatch a place in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday with a sensational 7-6 aggregate victory over Olympique Lyonnais in their quarter-final.

A thrilling second leg tie was taken into extra time after United threw away a two-goal lead on the night to be pegged back to 2-2 after 90 minutes, with goals from Rayan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette putting Lyon on the verge of the semi-finals at a stunned Old Trafford.

However, United made their numerical advantage, given to them after Corentin Tolisso's late red card in normal time, count. Maguire sent Old Trafford into delirium with his 121st-minute header which sealed a 5-4 victory in the second leg.

It was the hosts who took an early lead, Manuel Ugarte slotting home 10 minutes in after a fine team move, before Diogo Dalot added a second just before the break to double hosts's lead.

As the minutes ticked on, however, the nerves crept in and two goals in six second-half minutes from Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico drew the match, and left the tie level in sensational fashion.

Tolisso's late sending off swung the momentum back in United's favour, but Cherki's fine strike and Lacazzette's coolly-taken penalty seemingly settled the exhilarating contest.

Fernandes' spot kick straight down the other end gave home supporters hope of another dramatic finale, with Maguire having the final say, with United heading through to face Athletic Bilbao in the last four.

In front of legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who was watching on from the stands, United produced an ending right out of his 1999 Champions League-winning playbook.

Cue pandemonium as substitutes, the substituted and anyone else who could get there joined in the celebrations.