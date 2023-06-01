Mahrez leads Algeria for Cranes clash

As coach Micho Sredojevic and his Cranes side left Buyende District, where they beat a regional select team 1-0 on Tuesday, Algeria boss Djamel Belmadi was naming an outfit that Uganda were supposedly preparing for in Eastern Uganda.

Among those named in Belmadi’s star-studded side is Manchester City in-form forward and Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez, who missed Algeria’s 2-0 first leg win over Uganda in Afcon 2023 qualifiers in Algiers, is enjoying a good season with City having scored 15 goals and made 14 assists for them across all competitions.

He has played just the last two of Algeria’s qualifying games, scoring once in the 2-1 win over Niger.

Will he actually play?

Belmadi will now hope Mahrez leaves Manchester City’s FA Cup and Champions League finals against Manchester United and Inter Milan this Saturday and the next unscathed so as to unleash his prized asset against Uganda.

But Ugandan defender Halid Lwaliwa and company could yet have another day without facing Mahrez.

Mahrez cited fatigue and need for rest after a tiring season at City when he asked his coach to excuse him from the first two Afcon qualifying games.

As already mentioned in preceding paragraphs, City’s season has been quite packed, and Mahrez will be needed to take them to the finish line in the two remaining finals.

And given that Algeria have already qualified for Afcon finals to be held in Ivory Coast in January and February next year after winning all their opening four matches to top Group F on 12 points, Belmadi might as well let his man rest.

Uganda must win

Besides, Algeria have the players - Said Benrahma of West Ham and Anderlecht’s Islam Sliman, for example - to do the job without Mahrez. It will all depend on him to declare his availability.

On their part, Uganda have no option of luxuries. They must beat Algeria in a match to be played in the Cameroonian city of Douala and later in September, Niger, while hoping Tanzania falter in the Taifa Stars’ endeavours, for Uganda to qualify.

Both Uganda and Tanzania are tied on four points apiece. For Niger, who are bottom on two points, to qualify they must beat Tanzania and Uganda and pray the latter duo also lose to Algeria. Only the top two in the group qualify.

Back in Buyende, Fufa Big League big shot Denis Omedi scored the only goal for the Cranes to beat a local select side.

“We have tested ourselves and this has been a bounce back for those who failed to win the league,” said Micho as they headed back to Kampala.

“I’m glad the lone goal scorer is Denis Omedi who was the top scorer in the Fufa Big League. Omedi is a prospect who needs to be looked at closely.”

The Cranes, who will be joined by some foreign-based players in due course, continue preparations in Kampala ahead of a trip to Cameroon where the hosts’ national team guaranteed them a friendly.

Uganda Cranes XI vs Eastern: Alionzi Nafian, James Begisa, Umar Lutalo, Gift Fred, Geoffrey Wasswa, Semakula Kenneth, Moses Waiswa, Allan Okello, Sharif kimbowa, Mato Kassim Rogers, Charles Bbaale

Substitutes: Norman Angufidru, Edward Kasibante, Maxwell Kamurari, Kasonko George, Marvin Kavuma, Denis Omedi, Saidi Mayanja, Ibrahim Thembo, Rogers Mugisha

Eastern Region Select XI: Wekiya Salim, Namaisi Steven, Bwangani Hamisi, Basoga Derrick, Isejja Deo, Kizza Jona, Waihe Denis, Kyeuune Umaru, Matama Dickson, Bamukyaye Mark, Okello Richard

Substitutes: Aziz Saleh, Wangega Hassan, Mwanje Samuel, Maka Noah, Asiki Chrispus, Kayemba Usama, Mukungu Jamil.

Algeria squad to face Uganda

Goalkeepers: Moustapha Zeghba (Damac, Saudi Arabia), Anthony Mandrea (Caen, France), Oussama Benbot (USM Alger, Algeria)

Defenders: Kevin Van Den Kerkhof Guitoun (Bastia, France), Mehdi Leris (Sampdoria, Italy), Aissa Mandi (Villarreal, Spain), Zineddine Belaid (USM Alger, Algeria), Mohamed Amine Tougai (Esperance de Tunis, Tunisia), Ramy Bensabaini (Gladbach, Germany), Haithem Loucif (USM Alger, Algeria), Jaouen Hadjam (Nantes, France), Ahmed Touba (İstanbul Başakşehir, Turkey)

Midfielders: Hicham Boudaoui (OGC Nice, France), Nabil Bentaleb (Angers, France), Victor Lekhal (Le Harve, France), Ramiz Zerrouki (FC Twente, Netherlands), Hossem Aouar (Olympique Lyon, France), Himad Abdelli (Angers, France)