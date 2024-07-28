Maiden Vipers Day hits mark with right notes

In a celebration that felt like a walk down memory lane, the Vipers Day at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende on Saturday was a roaring success.

As the African proverb goes, "If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together," and this massively attended jubilation embodied that spirit of togetherness.

For starters, the maiden club day was not limited to only Venoms but all Ugandan football lovers, and the event that went beyond midnight not only hit the mark but also planted seeds for a bright and united future.

Vipers striker Augusto Muongo battles Kenya Police defender Marvin Nabwire.

Retired but not tired

The event that started at midday was a trip down memory lane, but with so much more. Most fans that had parted with Shs10,000 for entry, were treated to free eats and drinks, making it a truly festive experience.

The thrilling musical performances from some of the top artists in the country like Jose Chameleone, Azawi, Gravity Omutujju, Fik Gaza and Ykee Benda were incredible, and the two exciting friendly matches kept everyone on their toes.

In fact, the two games - Vipers Legends 1-2 Fans and Vipers 2-0 Police FC (Kenya) - were expertly sandwiched by five minutes of fireworks that ultimately provided the perfect finale, lighting up the sky and capping off an unforgettable day.

Musician Azawi got a loud cheer.

"This wonderful moment reminded me of my hey days at Bunamwaya (now Vipers). The energy was contagious, and it was great to see so many people getting involved," retired silky playmaker Yudah Mugalu, who scored the Vipers Legends' consolation goal with a crisp finish, revealed.

His erstwhile colleagues like Hamza Muwonge, Ayub Kisaliita, Tony Odur, Owen Kasule, Mike Mutyaba, Derrick Walulya, Joseph Mpande, Mike Sserumaga and Arthur Ssemazzi had rolled back the years and showed the Generation Alpha what they missed.

The floodlights victory over Police portrayed the enormous job Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic has done to the Venoms since joining recently but also point to the flaws in his team's defensive realm he must iron out before the league commences in mid September.

Vipers former player Arthur Ssemazi.

New signings Kenneth Kimera and Gusto Mulongo scored the goals that officially heralded in Kavazovic's new dawn as the ninth expatriate in the dugout at Vipers.

Here to stay

Before parading the designated team roster for the upcoming season, an elated club president Lawrence Mulindwa revealed plans are in high gear to expand the stadium.

L-R: Vipers former players Robert Kimuli, Mike Sserumaga, Tony Odur and Edward Ssali.

Tucked in his customary black suit in the middle of the pitch with club marketing director Simon Sekankya, a beaming Mulindwa delivered a compelling speech, promising to make the club better and more inclusive.

It was inspiring to hear about the plans for the future and the commitment to growth.

Musicians Jose Chameleon (L) and Gravity lit up St Mary's Kitende.

"We have plans lined up for the formation of a new academy to nurture young talent and the expansion of St Mary’s Stadium Kitende to better accommodate the growing fan base and improve the match-day experience," Mulindwa pledged.

The unveiling of new players added an exciting touch, showcasing fresh academy graduates, foreigners and battle-hardened campaigners ready to wrestle back the league title from holders SC Villa.

Plascon Ugamda's Daniel Kayongo recieves an award from Vipers president Lawrence Mulindwa.

In a Ugandan football society that doesn't hold appreciation in high regard, honoring those who have helped the club rise from the ruins was a touching moment that underscored the importance of community and resilience.

"I couldn't believe my ears when I heard Mulindwa's voice over the phone calling me to Kitende from my home in Lugazi to be honoured after almost 17 years.

Hima Cement officails receive an award from Lawrence Mulindwa.

"The award and cash prizes aside, I now feel that Vipers acknowledged my contribution of elevating them to the top flight division in 2006, God is great," Richard Makumbi, now coach at Eastern region side Myda, revealed with pride.

Vipers fans came out in full voice.

Vipers Day fete

Friendly - result

Vipers Legends 1-2 Vipers fans

Vipers 2-0 Police (Kenya)

The awards of dedicated service & commitment

Hima Cement - the club’s main sponsor

Kansai Plascon Uganda Limited

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende

Dfcu bank

Richard Makumbi – the coach who promoted Vipers to the Premier League

Haruna Kyobe – longest serving club administrator

The Squad 2024/25

Goalkeepers: Jack Komakech, Derrick Kiggundu, Alfred Mudekereza

Defenders: Nicholas Wadada, Derrick Ndahiro, Paul Mbowa, Livingstone Mulondo, Hilary Mukundane, Rogers Torach, Grant Matsiko, Enock Luyima

Midfielders: Issa Bugembe, Allan Okello, Siraje Sentamu, Frank Katongole, Moses Waiswa, Abubaker Lawal, Abubaker Walusimbi, Abdul Karim Watambala, Alex Ankunda

Forwards: Kenneth Kimera, Agusto Mulongo, Fumador Asiwome, Yunus Sentamu, Sakuya Pedro, Fazil Tumwine, Milton Karisa, Ekbad Saleem, Abdul Nsereko