Make or break day as Hippos face Sudan in Afcon U20 qualifier

Uganda will be fighting for an immediate return to the Afcon U20 tournament when they play Sudan in the semi-final of the Afcon U20 Zonal Qualifiers in Khartoum on Tuesday.

The Hippos lost 1-0 to Ethiopia to finish second on three points but had already secured qualification following the 2-0 win over Tanzania in the three-team group.

The consequence of that is a meeting with the hosts in a game that will enhance or further dent coach Jackson Mayanja's coaching career.

He took on the role two weeks before the tournament and there are genuine concerns about whether that time has been sufficient for him to understand the strengths and weaknesses of his players.

In 2019, Fufa made a similar call that ended in a 4-2 quarter final defeat to Tanzania when Uganda hosted the Zonal qualifier.

They however stuck with Byekwaso, a then assistant manager at KCCA who delivered success in December 2020 and reached the Afcon U20 final a year later.

Mayanja like Byekwaso in 2019, has yet to convince. He made five changes to the team that started the win over Tanzania with captain Isma Mugulusi the most notable absentee with an injury.

A win today will earn the Hippos one of the two slots available from the regional tournament and Mayanja is confident about progressing.

“Playing South Sudan could even be more dangerous. People think South Sudan is a weak team therefore playing against Sudan will motivate my players,” Mayanja said after the Ethiopia game.

He will look to forwards Titus Sematimba and Abasi Kyeyune for goals. The pair have started both games with Sematimba scoring in the win over Tanzania.

They play a sudan team that topped their group with seven points playing out a goalless draw with South Sudan before defeating Djibouti and Burundi with 1-0 scorelines.

Cecafa U20 Championships



Sudan vs. Uganda