Makerere confident of Cup defence despite jitters at Kawempe Junior

Fufa Women Cup holders Makerere University survived a barrage of attacks to win 1-0 in their Round of 32 tie at Kawempe Junior on Saturday.

Makerere's physical advantage over the side comprised of mostly U-16 players of Kawempe Muslim SS worked for them especially in the first half, where Ayuba Husnah Mpanja buried a freekick with power from over 25 yards for the lone goal of the match in the 16th minute.

"I followed instructions from the bench (to hit the ball directly with power) and I am happy it worked," Mpanja said.

This match was a repeat of the first round of the 2019 run that led to Makerere's triumph and the coaches from both ends joked about the possibilities of another She Mak triumph in the post match press conference.

Kawempe's Ayub Khalifa teased that his side's loss and wastefulness were the charm that could help Makerere defend the Cup. But Makerere coach Fred Ndawula insisted the second half dominated by Kawempe was nothing short of what they expected and it prepared them for a good fight to the end of the season.

"When you meet these young teams, be prepared to be tested to the very end.

The longer the match progresses, the more they grow into it. They do not tire especially if the margin of the score is still small," Ndawula said.

Kawempe were clear, they just wanted a good test for their players, who compete in the third tier Kampala Region.

Angel Kirabo Namuli, Vanessa Namazzi and Shadia Nabirye looked a handful for the Makerere defenders in the second half. They had a chance cleared off the line, a team shot collected by the keeper and a lot more other chances but they could not find the breakthrough.