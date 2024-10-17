Makerere keen to light up league

Makerere University coach Fred Ndawula is convinced his side can do better than expected in the Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL).

They are currently fourth on five points like the Lady Doves and Kampala Queens (KQ) above them on goal difference. They have not lost or conceded in their first three games and look to maintain the trend when they go away to champions Kawempe Muslim on Saturday.

“We intend to keep improving and getting maximum points from games so Kawempe should be ready for a fight,” Ndawula said in the aftermath of what he defined as a “two points dropped” match against KQ last weekend after they drew 0-0 at home.

It was their second home draw while the lone win came away at Tooro Queens in Fort Portal.

“I believe we will get a lot of success on the road this season,” Ndawula added. They won just one game away last season – at Wakiso Hill but they will be buoyed by the 2-2 draw they earned coming from 2-0 down at Kawempe last term.

Kawempe, on the other hand, are getting accustomed to bullish rivals and have relished physical battles since. They managed to come out with a win against a She Maroons side that was initially physical in the first half before it adopted a possession-based game in the second half.

Kawempe also learnt from the Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa region qualifiers, where a bit of physicality was needed to navigate to a third place finish.

“We have drawn in most of our encounters with Makerere (three out the last four) but I believe we can handle them better this season,” Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa, said.

Escalated misery

Meanwhile, KQ will host Uganda Martyrs (UMHS) Lubaga in another mouthwatering clash at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. Neither team has started the season as they would have liked and yet the misery could be escalated for at least one of them tomorrow.

In the other clashes of the day, Rines SS make the trip west to visit Tooro Queens while Amus College hosts Wakiso Hill in Kachumbala. Teso region will be buzzing as Olila also host She Maroons.

Sunday’s lone clash sees Lady Doves host She Corporate as both sides seek to bounce back from last weekend’s stalemates.

Fufa Women Super League

Saturday

Kampala Queens vs. Uganda Martyrs

Tooro Queens vs. Rines SS

Amus College vs. Wakiso Hill

Olila HS vs. She Maroons

Kawempe Muslim vs. Makerere University

Sunday