Makerere visit Kawempe to start Cup defence

The Fufa Women Cup returns to the scene in mid-February, after a three years hiatus that was prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic, following draws at Fufa House, Mengo this week.

Defenders Makerere University who won the last competition in 2019 after beating Lady Doves 2-0 in Lugogo travel to Kawempe Muslim SS to play the institution’s Junior team, which plays in the third tier Kampala region.

Makerere have good memories of upsetting Kawempe’s senior side in the quarterfinals of the inaugural 2017 Cup in a home match held at Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) – Lubaga.

Kawempe’s senior team have a tricky fixture with school rivals Taggy but will take confidence in the fact that it is a home fixture.

UMHS visit Buganda region’s Mbarara Royals while the Lady Doves will enjoy a western Uganda derby with Bunyaruguru in Fort Portal.

The form team of the current season Kampala Queens will start a quest for the double away to Acholi Queens in Kitgum but their rivals, starting with 2018 finalists She Corporate have an interesting tie against Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) side Dynamic Jjeza in Bukerere, will try to wrestle away that dominance through the Cup.

The 2017 winners Olila High School and the team they beat in finals Asubo-Gafford visit Buganda region side Golden Impact and FWEL side Luweero Giant respectively while the 2018 champions Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals visit Goldstar High School.

Fufa Women Cup

Round of 32 – February 18-25

Kyambogo University vs. Isra Academy

Luweero Giant vs. Asubo-Gafford

Mbarara Royals vs. UMHS Lubaga

Goldstar HS vs. UCU Lady Cardinals

Golden Impact vs. Olila HS

Jinja SS vs. She Maroons

Lubaga vs. Tooro Queens

Acholi Queens vs. Kampala Queens

Taggy vs. Kawempe Muslim

Byafaayo Queens vs. Rines SS

Dynamic Jjeza vs. She Corporate

Ehcos SS vs. Gyco Girls

She Game vs. Lango Queens

Bunyaruguru vs. Lady Doves

Kawempe Junior vs. Makerere University