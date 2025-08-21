Making a mark

Seven years ago, Shifa Ismail found herself in the deserts of the Middle East, working as a housemaid.

A local football nerd, the 27-year-old relative of Uganda Cranes star Mustafa Kiiza is a shining star at the ongoing African Nations Championship (Chan) in Kampala, serving as one of the 500 volunteers.

Becoming a volunteer was far from simple for the KCCA FC fanatic. Fufa announced the opportunity on social media, prompting Shifa to apply. She was one of more than 1,200 applicants vying for the 500 spots. Initially skeptical, with encouragement from friends and a recommendation from Soltilo Bright Stars, she submitted her application.

“I was so excited and went to the studio to take new passport photos to submit,” Shifa said in an interview.

After a three-week wait, she was called for an interview at Mandela National Stadium.

"After the interviews we had to wait for two weeks before I was invited for orientation at Lugogo. But even then I wasn’t sure," she recalled.

The training included briefing on discipline, dry runs and how to behave before our clients. Before receiving their uniforms, all volunteers signed safeguarding contracts and provided contacts for their next of kin.

The volunteers, who do not receive a salary, are provided with uniforms, food and drinks to cover their needs during the tournament.

Passion for languages

Shifa, a former high school netballer and footballer, is part of the language and translation department, where her skills are proving invaluable. She works at the media centre where they provide translation support in Swahili, Arabic, French, English and Luganda.

Ahmed Hussein, the Caf media officer heading media operations in Uganda, is full of praise for her.

"I have seen this young girl with the way she’s leading the team at the welcome desk. She makes it look so simple. She’s always fully in control," Hussein said.

Hussein notes that while the biggest challenge for many volunteers has been managing their excitement, Shifa remains focused and self-motivated.

As a Nubian, she is familiar with Arabic, which she perfected during her time working in Saudi Arabia as a maid and later as a translator and tutor at a home in the United Arab Emirates. This experience, combined with her volunteer work assisting refugees in camps with Soltilo Bright Stars, inspired her to volunteer at Chan.

"I knew that different people were coming to Uganda and in Uganda we have a problem with languages. That’s why I volunteered at Chan," she said.

Born leader

Shifa's passion for football extends far beyond her volunteer role. She is the chairperson of the Uganda Premier League (UPL) Fans Meet Up, an initiative she founded in December 2024. It brings fans of the UPL together for discussions, friendly games and community initiatives.

She also volunteers as an assistant coach for the Sharing Youth Centre netball team where she plays for passion.

Her desire to see local football grow is evident in her advocacy for the "Wear your local Jersey Fridays" initiative and the "local jersey mu Chan" campaign, which aimed to highlight Uganda’s clubs during the tournament.

Shifa Ismail at work.

Satisfaction

The volunteers' days begin with a general morning meeting before they are delegated to their respective departments.

This is followed by a meeting at the Media Centre to plan the day's tasks. She adds that she has been working with the same team from the start, which has helped create a smooth and efficient environment.

"We’re only seven volunteers in my department, yet all departments pick from us," Shifa explained.

While it has been a rewarding experience, Shifa shares one of the challenges. "During match day two, it was challenging but funny. We were still working and the bus left. The buses don’t wait, they only communicate the time and leave when they are full or when it’s time. But we found our way home," she said.

Despite being a football fan and a constant presence at the stadium, Shifa hasn't had the chance to watch any of the games live.

"I haven’t watched the games because we have rules in place. You can’t get to the stadium during a match when you’re not allowed," she explained.

However, she finds a different kind of joy in her work.

"I know all the players so well and I really don’t miss what they are doing. I already know what we expect of them. Hearing the fans chanting makes me connect with them. It gives me satisfaction," she said.

'My next employer might be in Chan'

Currently unemployed, Shifa believes her experience at Chan will be a potential stepping stone to her next career opportunity.

"My expectation is to keep volunteering at major tournaments like the World Cup and the upcoming Afcon that will also be hosted in East Africa," she said.

"Maybe my next employer might be in Chan, since I'm currently unemployed. It would also be a dream if someone could hold my hand; that would be the saviour I'm looking for."

As a member of the African Women in Sports Initiative (AWISI), she also reminds other women that there is a place for them to lead in the world of sports.