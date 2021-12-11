Makumbi working to seal loose defence, Kataka target Myda’s porous backline

Famous former Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson once reckoned that “good attack wins you games, good defence wins you titles.”

Six matches into the Fufa Big League race this season, Kataka sit on top of the table because their attack has scored ten goals and their mean defence has conceded only three.

Kitara has scored the most so far with ten but lie 6th with eight points because their defence has leaked in as many. Myda and Luweero United are both rooted at the rock bottom because they’re in that class of teams that have conceded the most, 10.

Today, Kataka’s head coach Godfrey ‘Toldo’ Awachango will be looking to maintain his neat defence as he sends his goal poachers to hunt in Myda’s porous backline when the two clash at the Mbale Municipal stadium.

“We had a tough away encounter at Luweero [last Thursday] but managed to pick a point that kept us in our position but our focus now turns to the next game which is Myda,” Awachango recapped Kataka's 1-1 midweek draw against Luweero United away.

“Our defence has done well so far to protect what the strikers are doing upfront. I expect this to continue [today] as we target more goals because from the statistics, they (Myda) concede a lot,” Awachango added.

On the other side, Kitara is headed to Luweero town to pay Luweero United a visit with their shaky defence scratching Coach Richard Makumbi’s head.