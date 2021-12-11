Makumbi working to seal loose defence, Kataka target Myda’s porous backline

Coach Richard Makumbi

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Six matches into the Fufa Big League race this season, Kataka sit on top of the table because their attack has scored ten goals and their mean defence has conceded only three

Famous former Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson once reckoned that “good attack wins you games, good defence wins you titles.”
Six matches into the Fufa Big League race this season, Kataka sit on top of the table because their attack has scored ten goals and their mean defence has conceded only three.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.