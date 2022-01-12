Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Mali's forward Ibrahima Kone (2ndL) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Group F Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Tunisia and Mali at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 12, 2022. Inset is Zambian referee Janny-Sikazwe. PHOTO/AFP

What you need to know:

  • Zambian official Janny Sikazwe blew for the end of the Group F game in Limbe to signal that Mali had beaten the 2004 continental champions 1-0 thanks to Ibrahima Kone's second-half penalty.

Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier said he had "never seen anything like it" after the referee in his side's Africa Cup of Nations opener against Mali on Wednesday blew the final whistle before the game had been completed.

