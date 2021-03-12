Mamelodi boss Motsepe assumes Caf leadership today

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

South African businessman Patrice Motsepe will make history today when he becomes the first president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) from an English-speaking nation in the 43rd ordinary and elective assembly to be held in Rabat, Morocco.

The 59-year old estimated to be worth $2.9 billion, managed to convince his contestants Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania), Augustine Senghor (Senegal) and Ivorian Jacques Anouma to step down for him as they coalesced to form a unity government.

Motsepe’s road to the top job was all but confirmed on Monday when the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) partially upheld a Fifa ban on the outgoing president Ahmad Ahmad, therefore, ruling him out of the race.

In the power-sharing deal, Yahya and Senghor will become the 1st and 2nd Vice presidents respectively as Anouma assumes the role of special advisor to the Caf president.

In his 10-point program, Motsepe promises governance, statutory and financial reforms, investment in infrastructure, women and youth football, protect the referees and establishing Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

The assembly will also see seven members elected to the respective Fifa Council positions and eight from the regional quotas to fill the vacant Caf executive positions.



