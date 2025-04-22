Man City collect biggest UEFA bonus for releasing players for international duty

Premier League side Manchester City were allocated around 5.17 million euros ($5.94 million), the most of any UEFA club, as part of the European football governing body's Club Benefits Programme to encourage national team participation by players.

A record 233 million euros were distributed to 901 clubs from all 55 member associations for releasing players to national team competitions: the 2020-21 and 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, European Championship qualifiers 2022–24 and Euro 2024.

Spanish side Real Madrid were allocated 4.79 million euros while Inter Milan of Serie A were given 4.65 million euros.

Clubs received an equal share for each player released for each UEFA Nations League and Euros qualifying match, as well as a fixed amount per player per day during the final tournament.

Clubs throughout the football pyramid benefited with a tenth-tier side – Yorkshire Amateur of England – receiving 7,300 euros.

"It is fantastic to see clubs of all sizes and levels, across the entire football pyramid, receiving financial rewards for their vital role in developing players who contribute to the success of our national team competitions - including the highly successful UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

"Every success of our competitions is a shared one, and this benefits programme is another testament to that principle ... when football thrives, everyone benefits."

The total amount for the release of players in this cycle was 100m euros, up from 70m for the previous cycle.