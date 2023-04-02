Man City condemn attack on Liverpool team bus

Manchester City have condemned criminal damage to Liverpool's team bus following Saturday's clash between the Premier League rivals.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they have opened an investigation over the incident which took place after City's 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

No injuries were suffered and the Liverpool bus was able to continue its journey back to Merseyside.

"Manchester City FC has been made aware that Liverpool FC's coach sustained damage on its return journey," City said in a statement.

"We understand an object was thrown towards the coach in a residential area.

"Incidents of this kind are totally unacceptable, and we strongly condemn the actions of the individual(s) responsible."

City also said they were disappointed by chanting from the home fans that made reference to the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, which led to the death of 97 Liverpool fans.

"The club is disappointed to have heard inappropriate chants from home fans during the game," City added in a statement.

"We regret any offence these chants may have caused and will continue to work with supporter groups and officials from both clubs to eradicate hateful chanting from this fixture."

Clashes between City and Liverpool have become heated in recent years as they have consistently gone head-to-head for major honours.

City's bus was damaged by thrown bottles on its approach to Anfield ahead of a Champions League clash between the sides in 2018.