Man City cruise into Champions League quarters despite Sporting stalemate

Manchester City's English defender John Stones (C) jumps to head at goal but fails to score during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 9, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

  • On Wednesday a much-changed side cruised and could even afford the luxury of bringing 36-year-old goalkeeper Scott Carson off the bench in the final stages.

Manchester City strolled into the Champions League quarter-finals for the fifth consecutive season with a 5-0 aggregate win over Sporting Lisbon despite a subdued 0-0 draw on Wednesday.

