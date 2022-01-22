Man City held by Southampton, Rashford lifts Man Utd into fourth

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) vies with Southampton's Morrocan-born Norwegian midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi (R) during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester City at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on January 22, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After a poor first half by their high standards, Pep Guardiola's side kicked into gear after the break.

Aymeric Laporte spared Manchester City's blushes as the Premier League leaders were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton, while Manchester United moved into fourth place after Marcus Rashford's last-gasp goal sealed a 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday.
City were rocked by Kyle Walker-Peters' first ever top-flight goal in the opening minutes.

