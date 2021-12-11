Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea all win thanks to penalties

Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 11, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City edged 10-man Wolves 1-0 thanks to Raheem Sterling's controversial winner, while Chelsea required two Jorginho spot-kicks to see off Leeds 3-2

Mohamed Salah's penalty ensured Steven Gerrard's return to Liverpool as Aston Villa manager ended in a 1-0 defeat while Manchester City and Chelsea also needed spot-kicks to avoid slipping up in the Premier League title race on Saturday.
City edged 10-man Wolves 1-0 thanks to Raheem Sterling's controversial winner, while Chelsea required two Jorginho spot-kicks to see off Leeds 3-2.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.