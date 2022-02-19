Man City rocked by Spurs as Liverpool ignite title race

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (centre left) celebrates after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on February 19, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City's lead at the top is down to six points after a pulsating afternoon that could serve as a seismic shift in the Premier League's battle for supremacy.
Harry Kane's dramatic double condemned Manchester City to a damaging 3-2 defeat against Tottenham as Mohamed Salah's 150th Liverpool goal inspired a 3-1 win over Norwich that ignited the Premier League title race on Saturday.

