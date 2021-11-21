Man City sweep aside Everton to close on Chelsea

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (L) takes a freekick during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 21, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

  • City did get a deserved third five minutes from time when Silva followed up after Cole Palmer's shot was blocked.

Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva got the goals as Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 win over Everton to move within three points of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

