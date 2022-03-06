Man City thrash Man Utd 4-1 to extend Premier League lead

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (C) truns to celebrate as react to conceding their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 6, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bukayo Saka starred as Arsenal leapfrogged Manchester United into the Premier League top four on Sunday with a 3-2 win at struggling Watford.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Manchester City reopened a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League by brushing aside Manchester United 4-1 at the Etihad on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.