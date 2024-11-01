Man United name Ruben Amorim as head coach in bid to restore former glory

Manchester United have named Portuguese Ruben Amorim as head coach to replace Erik ten Hag, the Premier League club said on Friday, hoping one of Europe's brightest young managers can restore the struggling team to former glories.

The 39-year-old will join United on November 11 with a contract until 2027, and a club option for an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to Sporting -- a club he revived during his four-and-a-half years in charge.

"Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football," United said in a statement.

"Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club's first title in 19 years.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins."

The charismatic Amorim, who usually employs a crowd-pleasing 3-4-3 formation with high pressing and possession-based football, took Sporting to Primeira Liga titles in 2021 and 2024 and they lead the standings again this season.

United, who have been in the doldrums by their standards since manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, moved swiftly to secure Amorim after axing Dutchman Ten Hag on Oct. 28 following another woeful start to the season.

The club agreed to pay 11 million euros ($11.96 million) to trigger a release clause in Amorim's contract.

He will be United's youngest manager since 31-year-old Wilf McGuinness succeeded Matt Busby in June 1969.

INTERIM MANAGER

With United languishing 14th in the Premier League, their former player and assistant coach Van Nistelrooy was appointed interim manager, with the Dutchman overseeing a 5-2 League Cup fourth round victory over Leicester City in his first match.

He will in charge for three more games before Amorim arrives -- including Sunday's home league match against Chelsea -- and has said he would like to continue at the club.

Amorim's first United fixture will be a November 24 league game at promoted Ipswich Town, after the international break.

His first home game will be in the Europa League against Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt on November 28, with another Premier League game against Everton at Old Trafford the next weekend.

Amorim, a former midfielder who played for Portugal, becomes United's sixth permanent manager since their most successful boss Ferguson, who led the club to a record 13 league titles.

"The character and charisma compared to Erik ten Hag will be the big difference," former United and England defender turned pundit Rio Ferdinand said.

"United need someone with the character and charisma to go 'You know what? I don't care what has happened here, I see a player in you.' You need someone who is going to be like that."

SOUGHT AFTER

Amorim, whose United staff will be named at a later date, was coveted by several of Europe's top clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Liverpool, when theywere in the market for new managers in the close season.

He was hailed as a hero for reviving Sporting after he was appointed in March 2020, the club's third manager that season, which was a remarkable feat considering his age.

Amorim had just led Braga to League Cup success after two months in charge, and enjoyed 10 wins in 13 games in all competitions, including their first away win in 65 years over Benfica where he spent nine years as a player.

Sporting came calling, signing him for 10 million euros. Amorim instilled the clear identity Sporting lacked and they ended their 19-year league title drought in a remarkable 2020-21 season in which they lost once and won the League Cup.

Last season, they lost just two league games and finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Benfica.

Amorim played professionally for 14 years, mainly as a central midfielder, and featured 14 times for Portugal. He made his senior first-team debut for Belenenses in Portugal's first division in 2003 before signing for Benfica in 2008.

He retired in 2017 aged 32 after over a year without playing having torn knee ligaments and enrolled in management courses.

Amorim is no stranger to Old Trafford, having done an internship under then-United boss Jose Mourinho in 2018, and has called the Portuguese coach a "reference point" in his career.

His laid back demeanour means he is well liked by the media.

Amorim already has a fan at United in their captain, Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who said this month: "Since Mr Amorim arrived at Sporting, it has been one of the teams to play the best football.

"Sporting went 20 years without winning championships and Amorim arrived and has already won two, this shows that the work has been done well."





Factbox on Portuguese Ruben Amorim, who was appointed Manchester United head coach on Friday.

Born: Jan. 21, 1985, in Lisbon.

PLAYING CAREER

* Amorim began his career at hometown club Belenenses, where he played primarily as a midfielder from 2003-08.

* Spent the rest of his career at Benfica, where he won three Primeira League titles, and had loan spells at Braga and Al-Wakrah in Qatar.

* Retired in 2017 after more than a year out of action due to injury.

* Made 14 appearances for Portugal, appearing at two World Cups.

COACHING CAREER

* Amorim started his coaching career in 2018 at Casa Pia in the Portuguese third tier, but resigned after receiving a suspension for giving instructions during a game without having completed the required coaching badges.

* Took charge of Braga's reserve team in September, 2019 and in December was promoted to first team coach replacing the sacked Ricardo Sa Pinto, and in January his side won the Portuguese League Cup.

* Amorim left Braga in March 2020 to take over at Sporting.

AMORIM AT SPORTING

* Replaced the sacked Silas at Sporting on March 4, 2020.

* In his first full season in charge, 2020-21, Amorim led Sporting to their first league title since 2002, going 32 league matches unbeaten. Sporting also won the League Cup, defeating Amorim's former club Braga in the final.

* Sporting finished second in the league the following season and retained the League Cup.

* Last season Amorim won his second league title as Sporting coach.

* Amorim had been one of the managers linked with replacing Juergen Klopp at Liverpool and held talks with West Ham United last season before turning down their offer.

* Sporting lead the Portuguese top-flight standings this season with a 100% record after nine games.

* On Tuesday, one day after United sacked Erik Ten Hag, Sporting confirmed the Premier League club's interest in Amorim and their willingness to pay the 10 million euros ($10.87 million) release clause.





List of Manchester United managers since Alex Ferguson retired

Manchester United appointed Portuguese Ruben Amorim as head coach on Friday, their sixth permanent boss since Alex Ferguson retired after guiding them to their last league title in 2013.

Following is a list of permanent and interim managers who have taken charge at United following Ferguson's retirement:

David Moyes

In charge: July 1, 2013-April 22, 2014

Matches: 51

Win-Draw-Loss: 27-9-15

Trophies won: 1 (Community Shield)

Moyes was chosen to succeed Ferguson after 11 years at Everton but found it hard to fill his fellow Scotsman's shoes.

United struggled with inconsistency in the defence of their title, finishing seventh in the Premier League that season, with Moyes dismissed 10 months after his arrival.

Ryan Giggs (caretaker)

In charge: April 22, 2014-May 11, 2014

Matches: 4

Win-Draw-Loss: 2-1-1

Trophies won: 0

Former midfielder Giggs, who holds the United appearance record of 963, had a short spell as caretaker after Moyes left.

It was the first major coaching assignment for Giggs, who remained at the club as an assistant coach till 2016 before managing Wales for two years from 2018-2020.

Louis van Gaal

In charge: July 16, 2014-May 23, 2016

Matches: 103

Win-Draw-Loss: 54-25-24

Trophies won: 1 (FA Cup)

Van Gaal arrived at United as one of the most respected managers of his generation, with successful spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Ajax Amsterdam and the Netherlands national team in a period spanning over two decades.

United improved their performances in the league under the Dutchman, finishing fourth in 2014-15. But Van Gaal's possession-heavy playing style was criticised throughout his stay and he was fired despite winning the FA Cup in 2015-16.

Jose Mourinho

In charge: May 27, 2016-Dec. 18, 2018

Matches: 144

Win-Draw-Loss: 84-32-28

Trophies won: 3 (Europa League, League Cup, Community Shield)

Mourinho's arrival reflected United's ambition and his tenure got off to an optimistic start with the club winning the League Cup and Europa League in his first campaign followed by a second-place finish in the league the next season.

Despite spending nearly 400 million pounds ($519.08 million) on players, a drop in performances during the 2018-19 campaign led to the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager's dismissal when United were 19 points behind the league leaders.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

In charge: Dec. 19, 2018 (On interim basis, made permanent in March 2019) - Nov. 21, 2021

Matches: 168

Win-Draw-Loss: 91-37-40

Trophies won: 0

Former United forward Solskjaer started his coaching career at United after hanging up his boots, managing the reserve side from 2008-2011. He managed Cardiff City and Norwegian club Molde before being appointed United interim manager.

Solskjaer won 14 of his 19 matches before being made permanent boss, but inconsistency plagued United for the rest of his stay. The Norwegian was dismissed after a string of embarrassing losses to Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford.

Michael Carrick (caretaker)

In charge: Nov. 21, 2021-Dec. 2, 2021

Matches: 3

Win-Draw-Loss: 2-1-0

Trophies won: 0

Former United midfielder Michael Carrick was part of the club's coaching staff when appointed caretaker manager for less than two weeks, marking the start of his managerial career.

Carrick took over as Middlesbrough boss in 2022, where he remains in charge.

Ralf Rangnick (interim)

In charge: Dec. 3, 2021-May 22, 2022

Matches: 29

Win-Draw-Loss: 11-10-8

Trophies won: 0

Former VfB Stuttgart, RB Leipzig and Schalke 04 manager Ralf Rangnick attempted to steady the ship during a difficult season as United's interim manager, with underwhelming results.

They finished sixth in the league and exited the Champions League in the last 16. He left at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Erik ten Hag

In charge: May 23, 2022-Oct. 28, 2024

Matches: 128

Win-Draw-Loss: 70-23-35

Trophies won: 2 (FA Cup, League Cup)

Ten Hag arrived at United following a successful spell at Ajax but, despite winning the League Cup and securing a top-four finish in the league in his first season, his tenure soon took a downward turn.

United finished eighth in 2023-24 but the Dutchman was given a second chance to right the ship after winning the FA Cup. However, they were sitting 14th after nine matches in October 2024 when Ten Hag was fired.

Ruud van Nistelrooy (interim)

In Charge: Oct. 28, 2024 - Nov. 10, 2024

Matches: 1

Win-Draw-Loss: 1-0-0

Trophies won: 0

Former Dutch international Van Nistelrooy, who previously managed PSV Eindhoven, joined United as an assistant coach in July 2024. He was made interim boss after Ten Hag was sacked.