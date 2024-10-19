Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Man Utd beat Brentford 2-1 for first win in more than a month

 Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring their second goal against Brentford during the Premier League at Old Trafford on October 19, 2024. PHOTO/REUTERS 

New Content Item (1)

By  Reuters

News agency

Thomson Reuters

What you need to know:

  • United came out of the break fired up. 

Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund got on the scoresheet as Manchester United bounced back after conceding a controversial goal to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday for their first victory in more than a month.

The win meant United climbed to 10th in the standings on 11 points after eight matches, and eased some of the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, whose job has been the subject of media speculation. Brentford are 12th on 10 points.

United had 10 men on the pitch when Ethan Pinnock headed in Brentford's goal from a corner deep in first-half stoppage time after referee Sam Barrott instructed Matthijs de Ligt to go to the touchline to stem the bleeding from a gash on his head.

Related

United came out of the break fired up and Garnacho latched onto a cross from Marcus Rashford to fire home from the left side of the six-yard box into the far corner in the 47th minute.

Hojlund put the home side ahead in spectacular fashion in the 62nd when Bruno Fernandes found him with a back-heel pass, and the Dane chipped the ball over goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

In the headlines