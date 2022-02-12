Man Utd blow lead again in Southampton draw

Manchester United's English striker Jadon Sancho scores the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 12, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Jadon Sancho's first Premier League goal at home rewarded a bright start from Ralf Rangnick's men.
  • United conceded just two minutes into the second half at Burnley and were caught cold again at the start of the second period when Mohamed Elyounoussi played in Adams, who coolly slotted in off the far post.

Manchester United blew a first half lead for the third consecutive game as Che Adams' strike earned Southampton a deserved 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Jadon Sancho's first Premier League goal at home rewarded a bright start from Ralf Rangnick's men.

