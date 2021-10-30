Man Utd bounce back, Chelsea extend lead after Liverpool, Man City slips

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on October 30, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The veteran strike partnership of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani showed their class with two clinical finishes either side of half-time before Marcus Rashford rounded off the scoring to ease the pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United bounced back with a 3-0 win at Tottenham on Saturday as Chelsea took advantage of stumbles by Liverpool and Manchester City to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points.

