Man Utd clash off as Covid causes Premier League disruption

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo fails to connect with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, eastern England, on December 11, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone the Brentford clash "based on guidance from medical advisors", said a Manchester United statement.
  • The Premier League last week instructed all clubs to reinstate Covid-19 restrictions, including a return to social distancing and mask wearing.

Manchester United's match at Brentford on Tuesday was postponed as the English Premier League reported a record number of Covid-19 cases, with the virus threatening to disrupt the busy Christmas fixture list.
It came hours after the Old Trafford club closed their Carrington training complex because of several players and staff members testing positive for coronavirus.

