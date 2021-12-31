Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates with Manchester United's Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on December 30, 2021. PHOTO/AFP
 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish.

