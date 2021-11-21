Man Utd finally sack Solskjaer after dismal run

Former Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, southeast England, on November 20, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Zinedine Zidane, who won three Champions League titles with Ronaldo and Varane at Real Madrid, is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Solskjaer with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag also in contention.

Manchester United ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three-year reign as manager at Old Trafford on Sunday following a run of one win in seven Premier League games.

