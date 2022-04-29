Man Utd manager Ralf Rangnick named Austria coach

Manchester United German Interim head coach Ralf Rangnick gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 23, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Austrian federation said Rangnick had been given a two-year deal that will be extended to four years if he secures qualification for the 2024 European championship.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has been appointed coach of Austria's national team, the federation said Friday, but he will continue in a consultancy role at the club.

Rangnick joined United as interim manager in November last year and will move into an advisory position after Ajax coach Erik ten Hag comes in as the new permanent manager.

The 63-year-old German "will combine the job with his consultancy role at Old Trafford as planned," United said in a statement.

Related

The Austrian federation said Rangnick had been given a two-year deal that will be extended to four years if he secures qualification for the 2024 European championship.

"We are very pleased that in Ralf Rangnick we have been able to attract an outstanding expert in international football," Austrian federation president Gerhard Milletich said.

United's already slim hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League and securing a Champions League spot took another blow with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.