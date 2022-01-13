Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo makes a rare appearance as captain during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on January 03, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Rangnick was brought in until the end of the season after Solskjaer was dismissed in November following a run of heavy defeats.
  • Ronaldo, who is United's top-scorer this season with 14 goals in all competitions, missed the cup win against Villa with a minor muscular problem but hopes to play against Steven Gerrard's men in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo says finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United as Ralf Rangnick struggles to turn around his under-performing team.
The German interim boss has steadied the ship since taking over from the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but United are languishing in seventh place, 22 points behind leaders Manchester City.

