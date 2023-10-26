Man Utd report record Premier League revenues

Manchester United on Thursday reported a Premier League record revenue figure of £648.4 million ($784 million) for the year ending June 30, 2023.

It is 11 percent up on the preceding year and beats the previous record of £627 million set by United in 2019, but the 20-time English champions still reported a loss of £42.1 million.

The record earnings come despite the fact United played in the Europa League, rather than the more lucrative Champions League, last season.

During the 2022/23 campaign the men's team finished third in the Premier League and won the League Cup, ending a six-year trophy drought.

The women's team finished second in the Women's Super League and were runners-up in the FA Cup.

The club have predicted revenue for the 2023/24 period will be between £650 million and £680 million.

United's wage bill for 2022/23 was down £52.8 million to £331.4 million, which the club attributed to "squad turnover" and their absence from last season's Champions League.

The club reported long-term debt at £507.3 million. The figure was given as $650 million in the accounts, unchanged from the previous year, but the report said the year-on-year change in the exchange rate meant the figure in sterling was a lower amount this year compared with last.

The report confirmed no dividends had been paid to the Glazer family, who own the club.

Thursday's fiscal results come at a time when the founder of the INEOS chemicals company, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, is reported to be close to securing a stake in the club.

The Glazers announced last November they had commissioned work to look at "strategic alternatives" to help the club grow, which included consideration of a sale.

It now appears the Americans will remain in control, with Ratcliffe reported to be taking a 25 percent stake and gaining control over football operations.

The Old Trafford club were fourth in this year's Deloitte Money List, behind Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool.