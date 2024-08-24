Man Utd's Garnacho could become world class, Ten Hag says

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to become a world class player if he keeps working hard, manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Garnacho, 20, assisted United forward Joshua Zirkzee's debut goal in their 1-0 league opener win against Fulham and scored in the Community Shield against Manchester City, which United lost on penalties.

The Argentina international, alongside Kobbie Mainoo, also scored in United's 2-1 FA Cup victory over City and provided many bright moments with seven league goals in United's lacklustre season, as they finished eighth.

"To make that jump to being a world-class player, he has a long way to go. It starts with hard work," Ten Hag told reporters. "That has brought him to where he is now and that will bring him to being a world class player because I agree he has the potential."

"We need (exciting players) but I think every team at the top needs a player with the X factor. Garnacho definitely has it in him to become that player. If you want to be that player - world class - then you have to do it consistently and he has a high potential, 100%."

United's 19-year-old midfielder Mainoo wrapped up England's Euro 2024 campaign as a key player in former England manager Gareth Southgate's squad and Ten Hag said the experience has honed Mainoo's skills.