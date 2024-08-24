Man Utd's Garnacho could become world class, Ten Hag says
What you need to know:
- The Argentina international, alongside Kobbie Mainoo, also scored in United's 2-1 FA Cup victory over City and provided many bright moments with seven league goals in United's lacklustre season, as they finished eighth.
Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to become a world class player if he keeps working hard, manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Garnacho, 20, assisted United forward Joshua Zirkzee's debut goal in their 1-0 league opener win against Fulham and scored in the Community Shield against Manchester City, which United lost on penalties.
"To make that jump to being a world-class player, he has a long way to go. It starts with hard work," Ten Hag told reporters. "That has brought him to where he is now and that will bring him to being a world class player because I agree he has the potential."
"We need (exciting players) but I think every team at the top needs a player with the X factor. Garnacho definitely has it in him to become that player. If you want to be that player - world class - then you have to do it consistently and he has a high potential, 100%."
United's 19-year-old midfielder Mainoo wrapped up England's Euro 2024 campaign as a key player in former England manager Gareth Southgate's squad and Ten Hag said the experience has honed Mainoo's skills.
"Those experiences will only help him become a better player (this season). A perfect midfielder is one who is very good in attacking and very good in defending. He is a player who can do it, and he can play as an attacking midfielder and as a holding midfielder."